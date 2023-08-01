Nigerian street pop sensation, Portable has taken his music journey to new heights with the grand opening of his own recording studio

Through captivating videos, he gave his fans a sneak peek into the studio's interior, showcasing top-notch equipment

The excitement didn't end there; Portable went on to reveal what it would take to enter his new office as well as make use of his studio gadgets

Nigerian street pop superstar Portable has opened his brand-new recording studio.

The artist resorted to social media to post videos of the interior and how well-equipped his new office is.

Singer Portable launches new music studio Credit: @portable

Source: Instagram

He continued by informing prospective clients that a session in his studio costs five million Naira.

Voices in the background of the video footage revealed that the studio was within Lekki, Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taking to his caption he wrote:

"Nothing We Want Wey God Never Do Alhamdulilahi Na God Dey Run Am Thank God Say Man No Be God •••

"Zazuu MY Studio Coming Out Stronger Music kitchen ZEH NATION Many many Inspiration OTILOOR."

See the videos here

Portable's new music studio sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to Portable's new music studio.

See them below:

dayandww:

"You get tinubu photo for your house Abi studio . Ahhh Omo."

officialgatty101:

"5million how much producers dey collect oni shey birthday."

wizkid_blogger:

"5 million to enter studio with asbestos?"

youngadeoye:

"Alhiamdulilhai Robilallhaminha for everything ope ni fun olorun ọba."

jmax_sound:

"@bigwave_femzyjay I’m happy to you the gifted one in the studio as well.. That guy Sabii music."

hypedteens0:

"Whick kin man you be self ."

madexchange43:

"Crazy dey him head nii. "

gossiploadedtv:

"Congrats on the new studio BOSS."

iamoluwagold_ancestor:

"Why you dey sample seyi vibes “man of the year” for second slide you no fit do ur thing ah oga oo."

Portable finally meets Seyi Vibez days after vowing to beat him

Portable and his upcoming street rival Seyi Vibez were at loggerheads earlier this month of July, Legit.ng broke the news.

It was a series of back and forth heated online episodes that took another turn after Seyi Vibez's homecoming Ikorodu concert.

In an interesting turn of events, the controversial singer crossed paths with his junior colleague after he promised to scatter his jaw.

Source: Legit.ng