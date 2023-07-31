Tonto Dikeh recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video of herself in a green ensemble

The dress, which featured see-through fabric, had a follower questioning her choice of outfit and how it clashed with her faith

The Nollywood star clapped back at the follower, sparking mixed reactions among several netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood star and brand influencer, Tonto Dikeh, is not here for the morality police, and her recent clap back at a fan is proof of this.

Netizens have reacted to the exchange between Tonto and a troll over her outfit. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one recently posted a video which saw her rocking a green and silver ensemble featuring a net blazer dress with a plunging neckline and see-through sheer pants.

Displeased by the revealing nature of the outfit, one follower called Tonto out on it.

The follower, @tummiebaby, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I thought you said you don’t wear clothes like this? Miss radical for Jesus, you’ve gone back to the world."

To which Tonto responded:

"Yes, assistant Jesus, I don't expose my body!!!"

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to exchange between Tonto Dikeh and troll over her revealing dress

its_katchy:

"Who’s still taking Tonto serious in 2023?? Tonto that said she supports Davido for giving multiple women belle while married to Chioma but she couldn’t forgive Kpokpogiri and Churchill for having relations with other women without giving them belle."

808andyblayz:

"Who’s this person trying to kick start tonto ? Like y’all don’t like when she’s quiet ? Pls oooo ! I don’t like anything that will make her upset cause once she starts, we won’t rest ! Abi onah no like peace?"

debb_moses:

"She said what she said! Whatever your eyes are seeing, it’s just your imagination and u need to repen."

iam_veekee_:

"In fella's voice "When trouble sleep cat go bite him tail wetin e dey find?wahala e dey find."

craft_by_creativehands:

"There is nothing wring in been Jesus assistant."

winniezzcollectionz:

"Radical for Jesus."

elle_andyy:

"You can’t claim to be a Christian and then call someone assistant Jesus or assistant God, that’s blasphemous."

bibbssecret:

"Do not wake this sleeping lion please."

Mixed reactions as woman puts bosoms on display in tight kente corset outfit

A video of a lady rocking a corset dress has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the design.

While it remains uncertain whether she was the bride or simply a wedding guest, the lady certainly had all eyes on her as her voluptuous bosoms were put on full display in the look.

Due to the nature of the dress and the small bust area, the bosom gave a lot of cleavage and skin action.

Source: Legit.ng