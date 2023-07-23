Nigerian veteran singer D'banj has penned a heartwarming message to his mum on her 70th birthday

The singer shared adorable pictures of his mother as he gushed about her while appreciating her for teaching him and his sibling the best virtues

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have joined the Koko Master in celebrating his mum

Veteran singer and one of Nigeria's finest entertainers, Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj or Koko Master, on Saturday flooded his social media timeline with adorable pictures of his mother to make 70th birthday.

D'banj, in a lengthy message to his mother, who he called Mummy Show, aka Sisi Eko, appreciated her for building him and his siblings and installing the best virtues (Jesus Christ our Saviour) in them.

D'banj's mum clocks 70. Credit: @iambangalee

He further gushed about his mum, describing her as the best mother a child can pray and wish for.

An extract from D'banj's message to his mum read:

"We love and appreciate God for your life. We thank God every day for blessing us with you and we celebrate with you today as you turn 70 and say May the Lord grant all your heart desires and innermost wishes. Thanks for all you have taught us and for Building and installing the best virtues in us. (Jesus Christ our Saviour)."

See the post D'banj shared to celebrate his mum's 70th birthday:

Celebrities, fans pen messages to D'banj's mum at 70

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

rukkysanda:

"Happy Birthday Mummy ."

kenrollzz:

"Happy birthday mummy Dbanj! Thank you for giving us Koko master. May your later days be filled with grace and fulfillment in Jesus Name!"

victoriapeter09

"Happy bday my special mummy, The Prayer Warrior behind and Infront of a Living legend dapsy. Mummy we love and celebrate u. God bless u and keep u for us in good health❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ify2103:

"happy birthday ma many more years to come more money in ur bank account."

