A video posted online by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo of her PA losing control the moment she meets Davido trends

In the clip Hope, Iyabo Ojo was seen on her knees as she tightly embraced Davido after running into the singer with her boss at Paulo's place, goes viral

The actress could be heard in the video telling the young long to control herself and that she didn't know that Hope was a huge fan of Davido

Everyone has that one that gets leaves them star-struck, and Iyabo Ojo recently found out that her lovely PA, Hope Gold, is a massive fan of Afrobeat singer, Davido.

However, the Nollywood star recently got to find out just how much of a fan her PA is of Davido, and she shared the moment with her followers on Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo's PA, Hope Gold, loses her mind in a viral clip as she meets Davido. Photo credit: @davido/iyaboojofespris

In the viral video posted by Iyabo Ojo, Hope was seen losing all sense of decorum as she went on her knees to embrace the OBO when they ran into the singer at a small event.

See the trending video of Iyabo Ojo's PA going gaga when she saw Davido:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Iyabo Ojo's PA losing her mind when she saw Davido

@ini_cash:

"When I met Davido, naso I wan act but I gas comport."

@_kha.dee:

"Instant loveand sure she was never a real fan."

@pinky_oreoluwa:

"If to say make me I go dn faint."

@healthertainer:

"How can’t someone love davido? I can’t even phantom it."

@uchennaji:

"Awww, this is so lovely to watch."

@___zhayhii:

"I’m jealous so happy for you."

@o___folake:

"I will faint 10 times..God knows."

@kingchika1:

"Make ChefChi catch you, na her property you dey hold like that? ."

@official_wuraolaasake:

"I no go wash that cloth oooo. We love you."

@thelma_nwoko:

"Any day I see @davido if I no faint come resurrect 7 times make I knw wetin curse am."

Source: Legit.ng