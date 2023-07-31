Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, and her best friend Enioluwa have served goals yet again

In a new post on his page, the influencer shared stunning photos as he visited his friend in Cape Town, South Africa

Eni also bragged about how many countries he has visited with Priscy as he gushed over her

Popular influencer and media personality Enioluwa and his best friend Iyabo Ojo's Priscy have sparked reactions on social media.

From indications, Priscy has been in Cape Town, South Africa, and Eni decided to fly in to be with her.

Netizens react to Priscy and Eni's photos

Source: Instagram

In a post on his page, the influencer shared several photos of them rocking matching fits like a couple on the streets of Cape Town.

He also gushed over Prisy and revealed they have been to four countries together.

Eni's captions read:

"It's a little cold out here in South Africa. But you've got your Bestie @its.priscy with you, so that makes it better!4 countries Down Together! Many to go!❤️"

"Flew all the way to CapeTown just to see this one! @its.priscy for the next 1 week. Wake me up every day with “Thank You, Eni, for being the best thing ever” ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Eni's post

People could not help but gush over the best friends, while others shared hopes they become more than friends.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

mar_thasfashion:

"Won’t be surprised when you guys finally knot the tie and pricy becomes Mrs Enioluwa."

sandypreneur:

"All slides are giving Vogue cover "

lifeofroselyne:

"Eniola’s type of friendship is rare and I love that"

_kayodeking:

"Me and my best friend never go 5 local governments together for this lagos."

_nono_of_lagos:

"Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt no do reach like this."

_dedun_:

"Awwww, you two are so cute.♥️"

nrindioma:

"For the last time who wants to be my bestie?? I have black boots."

justbabiiesandkiddies:

"@enioluwaofficial Enny! Bestie or fiancé Anyways this is the cutest pics have seen on the internet today! So Dope"

genius_vincent:

"Use me as a "are you sure that you two are just friends"?? button."

Iyabo Ojo’s Priscy throws lavish birthday picnic for Eni

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy set the bar really high with the surprise she threw for her best friend, Enioluwa.

The actress' daughter put together a picnic for the lipgloss boy, as he is fondly called, and invited their celebrity friends and influencers.

In photos and videos sighted on Eni and Priscy's Instagram stories, she left no stone unturned to make the small event special.

