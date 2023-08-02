Femi Otedola's wife Nana is a year older today, August 2, and he took to his Instagram page to celebrate her

The billionaire businessman shared a lovely photo of his wife putting out a candle on her cake at a restaurant

DJ Cuppy, one of Nana's kids, also gushed over her beautiful mum, who is also her biggest cheerleader and confidant

DJ Cuppy's mum Nana turned a new age today, August 2, and she celebrated her on social media.

The singer shared a photo she took with her mum, and she gushed over how loving and supporting her mum is in her caption.

Netizens celebrate DJ Cuppy's mum Nana Otedola Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Cuppy added that Nana has been her biggest cheerleader, who pushes her to be the best version of herself.

"Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MamaCups I am beyond grateful for my mother. She has been my biggest Cupcake, most trustful confidant, and strongest prayer warrior. Always encouraging me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. Mama may you be surrounded with all the love and laughter you deserve, and have all your birthday wishes fulfilled! Thank you for being an incredible mum and for all the love and support you’ve given me throughout the years. Happy Birthday, I love you DEEP."

See Cuppy's post below:

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola also gave a short but lovely shout-out to his wife on his Instagram page.

He also shared a photo of Nana putting out a candle on a small cake at a restaurant.

See the businessman's post below:

Netizens celebrate with the Otedolas

DJ Cuppy and her dad's post had their followers gushing over Nana and sending her birthday wishes.

Read some comments below:

splendstar:

"See rich people cake ... e small. Congratulations nana , more life."

bi_shop16:

"Happy birthday mama ife ❤️. You are a fine wine that refuse to get old. God bless you abundantly in good health. Enjoy your day."

ayfootie:

"Leo season, we are the best HBD to her."

willianamachree:

"Happy birthday to the woman that brought such an amazing and beautiful angel to this word."

okenwa1._:

"Shey una see wealthy people cake how e be, if na some girls now them go need upstairs cake. HBD nwunye mpa."

pounds222021:

"See as rich man wife be, una when no get money go do pass yourself."

benediction_des_nations:

"A billionaire's wife cake...But our sister want to kill themselves with parties."

bensontoke:

"Happy birthday to darling Nana!! Oh I love her hair, it’s graceful."

Source: Legit.ng