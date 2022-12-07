The legal team of music star Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, has dismissed claims that he is involved in the alleged N-Power fraud

Maryam Musa El-Yakub, the legal representative of D’banj, says the controversy surrounding her client is a scheme to defame him

She, however, urged the general public to ignore media sensationalism laced around the whole situation

The legal counsel of Oladapo Oyebanjo alias D’banj has finally reacted to the arrest and detention of the music star by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the anti-graft commission apprehended D’banj after he had failed to honour numerous invitations to explain his role in the alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the N-Power project.

The legal team of the D'banj has urged the public to disregard any sensational and mischievous rumours from the media. Photo: DBanj

In reaction to the allegation, the legal representative of the music star Maryam Musa El-Yakub in a statement made available to Legit.ng said his client had no connection with the governmental initiative nor with any individual concerning disbursement of the N-Power funds.

The statement reads:

“For the record, D’banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries.

“Emphatically and as a matter of policy, Dbanj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they are legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law.”

How D'banj honoured ICPC invitation

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that D’banj responded to the commission’s invitation through his legal team.

D’banj was said to have been in South Africa for other engagements at the time of the invitation and, on his arrival from his foreign trip, visited the commission to honour the invitation.

The statement reads:

“On Monday the 5th of December, 2022, D’banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the commission at about 2pm immediately he arrived Abuja. The Officers of the Commission advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on said Monday.

“D’banj returned to the Commission the following day being Tuesday the 6th of December, 2022 as earlier agreed and voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission to make their inquiry and investigation.”

Meanwhile, the legal team of the music star has urged the commission to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and bring to justice the perpetrators scheming to defame him.

Similarly, the general public has been urged to ignore media sensationalism and speculations around the incident.

