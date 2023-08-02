Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has at last addressed the alleged longtime rift with musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba

It was asserted that 2Baba's 2010 hit song "Only Me" was a response to the former Chelsea player after he allegedly snubbed him at a London club in 2006

After many years that have gone by, Mikel finally spoke on the issue after a concerned fan demanded to know the nitty-gritty of what ensued

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has addressed his alleged longtime conflict with Afropop icon 2baba.

The veteran singer released a hit song in 2010 dubbed Only Me after it went viral that in 2006 the former Chelsea star had ignored him in a London club.

Mikel Obi opens up on alleged 2006 rift with 2baba Credit: @mikelobi, @2babaididbia

Source: Instagram

According to the sources, 2baba wrote the song in retaliation for Obi's rudeness. A few years after the rumour first surfaced, in 2016, 2Baba refuted it in an interview with Brila FM.

He stated that the song was never a diss tune or about Mikel and that such an incident never occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mikel never directly addressed the rumours until recently, when a curious fan asked him about it.

The professional footballer went on to say that he never snubbed 2Baba at a London club.

He said that since he is a huge fan of 2Baba, he would never have done such a thing.

The Chelesa star shared a video of him relaxing at home and listening to the Latte South African Brenda Fassie’s song.

In his caption, he wrote:

"When the music hits hard and you can’t get enough, Have a goodSunday,y my people."

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user identified as xfranky22 asked the ex-football star about the old viral reports, saying:

"Did you truly snub 2face at a club in London back in 2006?"

Mikel debunked the rumour, saying:

"No, I never did. Am a big fan of his. So I wouldn’t do such a thing. Have a lovely day."

See the conversation below

See the video Mikel Obi shared

Mikel Obi’s video sarks reactions

Fans and netizens hailed the veteran footballer for speaking up while they celebrated his long-standing impact on the Nigerian football scene.

See their comments below:

Source: Legit.ng