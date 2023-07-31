A Nigerian man has cried out that he has fallen out of love with his wife and as such considers seeking a divorce

For the past two years, the husband kept up with her despite being disinterested and now sees her as his relative

The problem for the man is that he doesn't want the divorce to scatter his family and has no problem settling his estranged wife financially

A Nigerian man is considering divorcing his wife over his disinterest in her.

According to the man, he has fallen out of love with her for the past two years and doesn't think he can stay another month in the marriage.

Influencer, Sir Dickson, shared the man's confession on Twitter, noting that everything is not about money and advised him to work on his marriage instead of quitting.

The disinterested husband said he has no problem settling his estranged wife with money, adding that he has plenty of it.

The man cried out that he can't stay a month more in the marriage, saying he has to leave. His concern is that a divorce might scatter his family.

Netizens share their thoughts on the man's outcry

@queenchellan said:

"Lmao!! You go nowhere, mr man you lie!!

"But jokes apart! Go for marriage therapy or counseling with your wife first. Be intentional about rekindling. Fight for the marriage first before you can conclude and hand in the towel.

"Marriage is hard work! It’s not for lazy folks."

@ckkllyn said:

"This is why i always say getting married is not only all about love because you have to be very sure that you're in it forever and none of that "i fell out of love" cr.ap. Marriage is not a mere bf and gf relationship that you can leave at the slightest inconvenience."

@Ojoyie_ said:

"That feeling of her being a relative is called consistency. She’s consistent, get a relationship coach with that your money and try to fix it. What are the odds that she’s not tired of you too? Think carefully."

@ozorndukwe said:

"What keeps marriages going is commitment, being intentional, and understanding. Love is not enough. If you leave her, what makes you think you won't leave the next person you will meet? You married her because she ticked your boxes, so you need to endure and be patient with her."

@Lanredeola said:

"This is selfishness we now see in relationships. People thinking of themselves and their happiness only.

"He made money and he feels his class is higher than the woman he married.

"What he’s looking for outside will make him lose the treasure he already has at home."

