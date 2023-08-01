It seems like the beef between artists signed to Marlian Records, and independent singer Seyi isn't going to die down soon

This time it is the label's boss, Naira Marley, who is firing shots at the Chance crooner in a post shared on his Insta-story

Naira, in his post, dragged the singer by saying that since Seyi announced acquiring his new house and was congratulated, he is yet to move in

Beef, shades and trolling within the music industry aren't new things.

Most times, it is between the artists and not particularly the label boss taking on a junior colleague or his signee's mate.

Naira Marley has shown he is not one who would watch his signee get dragged and not react as he has gone after Seyi Vibez.

Fans react as Naira Marley trolls Seyi Vibez about his new house. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@nairamarley/@Zinoleesky

The Marlian boss recently took to his Insta-story to drag the Chance crooner, noting that since he announced acquiring his new house, there was no evidence to show that he had moved in.

With his post, Marley has left many wondering if Seyi Vibez's announcement about acquiring a new house was genuine or simply "audio living."

See Naira Marley's post trolling Seyi Vibez:

See how netizens reacted to Naira Marley's post dragging Seyi Vibez

@pheyi____sharah:

"Una sha wan use this boy trend Oga oo Omo ologo won ti gather let me see y’all Afolabi fans here."

@tiwalade_blessing:

"Naira marley is kid to seyi vibez who else agree with me."

@brymo____:

"If person no buy house he Sha no fit write him name inside pool."

@zeec_ashola001:

"Ologo ano."

@boycoloma:

"He don post am on his birthday evidence dey ground Naira no cap."

@yourformalboi:

"Zino won drop album so dem won use seyi trend."

@okanlawon8212:

"Zino don take naira Marley phone to post rubbish again . On colos."

@blakkayofficial_9:

"Old man sleep this is not your time."

@unique_singapor:

"Una don start again abi..... SHACKABLACKA OF AFRICA go soon shock una another EP on the way."

@dami_drevybz:

"If you price you pay Wait for Seyi reply."

