The ongoing beef between singers Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez has begun to gain attention on social media

The two who started by throwing shades at each other have taken it to another level as it gets messier

In a recent post after Seyi Vibez called him a label slave, Zinoleesky, in a new video, stated that the former's new song wouldn't make it to number number

Nigerian music lovers are beginning to react to the ongoing beef between Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez.

The beef, which started as shades, seems to be getting messier with each reply.

Seyi Vibez calls Zinoleesky a label slave. Credit: @zinoleesky @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

It began after Seyi Vibez dropped a new song, Hat Rick, only for Zinoleesky to take to social media to brag about dropping his.

In reaction, Seyi Vibez, who was unperturbed, brag about being his own boss, unlike Zino, who is signed to Marlian Record, owned by Naira Marley, tagging him as a label enslaved person.

In what appears to be a response to Seyi, Zino has now dropped a new video, stating that Seyi's song would never get to number one.

Watch the moment Zinoleeky said Seyi Vibez's song would never make it to number one on the music chart:

Watch a video of Seyi Vibez responding to Zinoleesky

Netizens react as Zino says Seyi Vibez's song wouldn't make it to number one on the music charts

See their comments below:

kuwait___01:

"You're not even ashame of comparing with one man army....person way no get record lebel.....I swear seyi vibes is a very strong guy NSNV."

_iamslimkesh:

"All seyi fans should gather here❤️."

iam_eminent28:

"No be by number 1 wande coal drop album non of the song top chat so what?"

sinclairgabriel_:

"This one na child’s beef, if una wan beef, enter studio cook better diss track… ndi ara ndi ara."

davvy_xxivvi:

"Oya make we make seyi enter number one ☝️ abeg, make e smell am … God pass human."

Concerned fans react to Zinoleesky's frail look

Zinoleesky trended online as fans and well-wishers expressed concern about his frail look.

A clip of the singer that went viral stirred Nigerians' emotions and got people talking as concerns were shown about the singer's health.

The viral clip was of the singer visiting his parents to fulfil a promise to them years back.

Source: Legit.ng