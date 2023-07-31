Destiny Etiko recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her look in one of her movies

A fan of her movies shared a clip from a film, trolling the actress over how the wig and her natural hair were clashing

Several netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to slam the troll

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nollywood movie lover recently attempted to troll Destiny Etiko over the nature of her wig in a recent video.

The actress rocked a red wig in the film that caught the viewer's attention Credit: @famousblogng, @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The movie lover shared the clip, which saw Etiko rocking a red wig partly tucked behind her ear, making her dark natural roots show.

The lady laughed at the look and tagged the actress as unrefined.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko's wig in movie

amazinglett:

"In a movie set…there’s a costumer who makes sure the actress and actors are looking good. It’s the job of an actress to cater for her looks in movies…hope that helps."

officialdavidstarr:

"Her wig is just as weird as your vocabulary sis."

massage_by_ivy0:

"I’m sure it’s because she tried to put her hair behind her ears. It happens to everyone. Y’all should stop this attitude of always insulting people. Besides, is it not your mates that watch Netflix and show max? Aba girl why are you watching epic?"

prankhottieee:

"Be there shouting while her income is dripping. If na wig no even use am sha me destiny o she has it a lot and good at wearing it."

___rarely_seen____:

"Who is the monkey behind the camera? Every woman mustn’t be classy, she’s getting paid and that’s all that matters."

mzzsholz:

"Abalish bawoshe’s hairy na Abi you want her to Barb her front hair commot leave destiny alone o."

its_yuzee:

"Black gel don suffer for destiny hand."

lucidnchic_ng:

"The difference between the videographer and destiny is just the wig."

faith_godwin33_:

"She’s getting the bag and you are helping her get it by watching."

charcharblitzkrieg87:

"No be her fault she get enough hair. Destiny dash me na."

BBNaija All Stars: Nigerians react to number of wigs Mercy took to the show

Mercy Eke is big on looking her very best, and when it comes to spending 24/7 on TV, best believe she'll slay at every given opportunity.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner is in the All Stars edition, and she has been serving major style goals.

Recently, a video of the housemate was shared online, which saw the star bringing out numerous wigs from her bag.

Source: Legit.ng