Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla aka Priscy turned a new age on March 10, but she was out of the country at that time

On her return, even though it's a new month, Priscy's best friend Enioluwa decided to spoil her with a surprise dinner

The lipgloss boy, as he is called, showered Priscy with gifts and pulled another surprise by inviting her mum, Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo couldn't help but gush over her daughter Priscilla and her best friend, Enioluwa, after a thoughtful gesture.

To celebrate Priscy's birthday in arrears, the young man threw her a surprise dinner, and a video on Iyabo's page showed everything that went down.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter gets surprise dinner Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

After surprising her daughter with her presence, the actress narrated how she saw Davido at the restaurant, and the singer ended up gifting Priscy dollars.

Enioluwa went all out for his best friend; he bought her expensive gifts, gave her a bouquet of flowers, and treated her to a sumptuous meal.

Iyabo, who captured the moment, wrote:

"@its.priscy & @enioluwaofficial #bbfgoals ❤️❤️Surprise dinner to celebrate her birthday bcos she wasn’t around on her birthday ❤️ wahala for who no get bestfriend."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the BFF surprise dinner

"She is so lucky to have you as a mom. Golden opportunity just because you have done a lot as a mother. Am proud of your family myself. She is enjoying the hard work of her mother. That is someone's daily dream. I love you and I love your family."

"The voice-over was really giving "let me gist your people" vibe ❤️❤️❤️"

"Best friend best couple soon"

"Everybody needs a friend like Eni fr this is so lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Mum is even hyper than the birthday girl ❤️❤️So sweet"

"Anything about aunty Iyabo makes me happy,may you continue to radiate joy and happiness,I cover you and yours with the blood of Jesus ❤️"

"The voice over makes it more interesting "

"You're an amazing mom and I love you for always going extra for your children ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"You have a very sweet voice and this is cute to watch❤️"

Iyabo Ojo's PA goes gaga as she meets Davido

Everyone has that one that gets leaves them star-struck, and Iyabo Ojo found out that her lovely PA, Hope Gold, is a massive fan of Afrobeat singer, Davido.

However, the Nollywood star got to find out just how much of a fan her PA is of Davido, and she shared the moment with her followers on Instagram.

In the viral video posted by Iyabo Ojo, Hope lost all sense of decorum as she went on her knees to embrace the OBO when they ran into the singer at a small event.

