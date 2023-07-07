Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, aka Priscy, celebrated her best friend Enioluwa by throwing a birthday picnic for him

The besties shared photos and videos from the event on their Instagram stories, and it was a star-studded affair

Priscy went all out with decorations, food, and drinks, as well as a huge cake, all for Enioluwa

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy has set the bar really high with the surprise she threw for her best friend Enioluwa.

The actress' daughter put together a picnic for the lipgloss boy, as he fondly called, and invited their celebrity friends and influencers.

Fans gush over Iyabo Ojo's daughter and bestie Eni's relationship Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial/@its.priscy

In photos and videos sighted on Eni and Priscy's Instagram stories, she left no stone unturned to make the small event special.

There were balloon decorations, lights, picnic tents, food and drinks, in a garden overlooking a body of water.

One thing that caught the attention of netizens was the birthday boy's huge birthday cake, representing everything he loves, from fashion to food, and crocs.

The birthday was attended by popular influencers who are friends of the besties. Celebrities like Hilda Baci, Kate Henshaw, and Skales also graced the party.

Priscy supervised the cutting of the gigantic cake.

See photos from the event below:

Iyabo Ojo's daughter spoils bestie with birthday picnic Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial/@its.priscy

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Enioluwa's cake gift from her daughter

Priscy's mum, actress Iyabo Ojo, couldn't help but gush over the lavish and exquisite cake her daughter made for her best friend.

Iyabo used the opportunity to remind her friends of her birthday later this year.

She wrote:

"@olufunmi_aj @shantizworld @divalicious_mbl_mrs_o come and see #bestiegoals Dec 21 is round the corner "

See the post below:

Netizens react to cake made for Eni

The post sparked hilarious reactions, with many people calling out their friends in the comment section.

Read some reactions gathered below:

jalora_apparel:

"See what other people friends are doing for them, mine are busy writing a queen and more, CEO, asa odogwu shey na them give me king marry . Anyways happy birthday Eni our number 1 foodie ❤️❤️❤️"

rytebeauty_accessories:

"And I have good character oo, why I no come get better friends? Wo I’m not crying."

realhouseofehi:

"Have rich and good friends e get why happy birthday eni."

cal_mhee_costlybae:

"Soo toughtful of her The cake is soo beautiful "

iam_wasilah_:

"If our friendship no fit be like this abeg make we go separate."

realdhora:

"E no dey pass, A queen was born queen way no get kingdom …Chai God wen?"

Iyabo Ojo’s Priscy slams talks of relationship with Eni, shares proof

Having had enough of the rumours and false news, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, finally spoke up about her relationship with influencer Enioluwa.

Taking to her Snapchat, the model shared a screenshot of a message from Eni, thanking her for coming into his life with her impactful friendship.

Putting up her own post, Priscy asked why they would use friendship as a cover-up for their relationship, as many people insinuated.

