Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido has been trending at number one on the Nigerian Twitter trends table all-day

The singer has been slewed consistently over the last few weeks with allegations of welcoming a child with an American adult film star as well as with his second baby mama

However, what has been trending online was congratulations to OBO on welcoming a child with his legally married wife, Chioma Rowland

Renowned ace Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido has been trending online as reports about him welcoming a child with his legally married wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Many netizens have taken to their Twitter accounts to congratulate the singer on welcoming a child with his wife, months after they lost their first ward.

Instablogger Tunde Ednut reacts to a trending rumour about Davido welcoming a child with his wife, Chioma. Photo credit: @davido/@mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

However, the famous blogger and a close pal of the singer, Tunde Ednut, has taken to social media to react to the reports noting that the rumours making the rounds were unverified and were resoundingly false.

Tunde went on to slam those who had run to town to announce the birth of Davido's child, noting that they've no right to do such and they should wait for the singer to do it, and that is if he had truly even welcomed a baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Tunde Ednut's reaction to the Twitter trend about Davido welcoming a child:

See how netizens reacted to Ednut's post slamming overzealous fans congratulating Davido

@chyddo:

"I checked my WhatsApp yesterday and everyone was congratulating Davido, these people no deh even congratulate their cousins or family members weh born but ITK too full this country."

@attih_soul:

"In a healthy environment, people shouldn't even be hiding good news in the first place."

@30bgnurse:

"Lmaoooo them dey owe us online in-laws and aproko fans update na. If them like make them mute, i don buy baby gift wey nobody send me some gossip just too sweet to hear and you just wan make e be true. Anyways i dey look them with 100D glasses."

@charhity_:

"E reach this one you quick talk, why you nor talk during Anita time?"

@iamsylvia_sylviatalks:

"Ike gwuru o still congratulations to them. Their was a day David wrote something that seems thankfulness to God and Chioma’s best friend came back online with praises to God I come dey reason am. They should talk o before them go talk say she child her child gender kai."

@_lyndaalida:

"That is what Nigerians know how to do best, carry news around. If only they can use the same tenacity to follow this government, ndi FBI."

@victoriaansa:

"Na so them dey carry person matter for head ."

@sabitalk1:

"One of my guy that posted Davido picture yesterday congratulating him and his wife welcoming a new born baby yesterday, as I see the post I quickly block am, i still go to his family house go beat nonsense comot for him body, is he davido’s father? People too dey do."

@cleverley_jnr:

"Gistlover don collect stray bullets."

@naza_okafor:

"No be ours you go tell tell Davido crew na one of them cast the matter congratulation Chi."

Davido reveals he’s married, shares what he was up to during social media break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the dream of millions of Davido fans had finally come true as the singer is now married to his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi.

OBO revealed this during an interview with media personality Kie Kie when he was asked what he was up to during his social media break.

While recreating his Timeless album, spending family time, chilling, and travelling, Davido found time to change his marital status.

Source: Legit.ng