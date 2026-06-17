Young Nigerian Man Celebrates as His Dreams Come True, Becomes First in Family to Own Tech Company
- A young Nigerian man celebrated registering his tech company with the Corporate Affairs Commission
- The man shared a photograph of his official certificate of incorporation on his social media account
- The man affirmed the milestone by claiming claiming he was the first in his family to own a technology company that is registered
A young Nigerian man, @emmannuel_codes, has shared his joy on social media after successfully registering his tech firm with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).
The tech founder took to his X account to publish the official certificate of incorporation, which was issued in Abuja. He posted a photo that displays the company registration details clearly.
Man celebrates registering a tech company
According to the official document, the business was registered as a private company limited by shares under the name Collan Tech Solution Limited on June 15, 2026.
The young man expressed deep emotion regarding the achievement, noting that it marked a significant milestone for his family line. According to him, he is the first in his bloodline to own a register tech company.
"First in my bloodline to own a registered tech company… Proof that dreams backed by action can become real😭🔥"
He added:
"I’m building @collan_devs. A community-driven platform empowering techies to connect, collaborate, and grow together. 💜"
Reactions as man registers tech company
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:
@jon_codes said:
"This is massive! First in your bloodline. 🔥
Proof that consistency and vision pay off.
This is exactly the energy that keeps me building every day. 💪
Congrats on Collan Tech Solution 🎉"
@databygentle said:
"Congrats, bro. you're a real inspiration to me. Keep winning and achieving great things. I'm proud of you."
@wisdomfonedtech said:
"I shall recreate this someday..but for now congratulations CEO.🤝🔥"
See the X post below:
Man who once makes pots registers company
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Gbolagade Yusuff, who makes household items from metals has finally got his business name registered with CAC.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng