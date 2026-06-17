A young Nigerian man celebrated registering his tech company with the Corporate Affairs Commission

The man shared a photograph of his official certificate of incorporation on his social media account

The man affirmed the milestone by claiming claiming he was the first in his family to own a technology company that is registered

A young Nigerian man, @emmannuel_codes, has shared his joy on social media after successfully registering his tech firm with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The tech founder took to his X account to publish the official certificate of incorporation, which was issued in Abuja. He posted a photo that displays the company registration details clearly.

A young man celebrates becoming an owner of a tech company. Photo credit: @emmanuel_codes/X

Source: Twitter

Man celebrates registering a tech company

According to the official document, the business was registered as a private company limited by shares under the name Collan Tech Solution Limited on June 15, 2026.

The young man expressed deep emotion regarding the achievement, noting that it marked a significant milestone for his family line. According to him, he is the first in his bloodline to own a register tech company.

He wrote in the X post:

"First in my bloodline to own a registered tech company… Proof that dreams backed by action can become real😭🔥"

He added:

"I’m building @collan_devs. A community-driven platform empowering techies to connect, collaborate, and grow together. 💜"

Reactions as man registers tech company

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@jon_codes said:

"This is massive! First in your bloodline. 🔥

Proof that consistency and vision pay off.

This is exactly the energy that keeps me building every day. 💪

Congrats on Collan Tech Solution 🎉"

@databygentle said:

"Congrats, bro. you're a real inspiration to me. Keep winning and achieving great things. I'm proud of you."

@wisdomfonedtech said:

"I shall recreate this someday..but for now congratulations CEO.🤝🔥"

See the X post below:

Man who once makes pots registers company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Gbolagade Yusuff, who makes household items from metals has finally got his business name registered with CAC.

Source: Legit.ng