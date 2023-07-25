Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke sparked reactions online after she left a meeting convened by the Head of House, Adekunle

Mercy violated the rules of the reality show by breaching the Head of House lounge and instructing Adekunle and the other guys in the house on what to do

When Adekunle refused to go to the garden on the grounds that he was tired, Mercy lashed out at him, stating that he was not acting like a Head of House

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke has stirred some drama as she exited the first meeting called by Adekunle, the Head of House.

Mercy stormed into the Head of House lounge and tried to force Adekunle, Soma, Cross, Seyi, and Frodd to go to the garden for practise.

The meeting was called by the HoH after Mercy invaded the Head of House room.

Adekunle and his companions refused to go to the garden, citing tiredness. Mercy responded by criticising Adekunle's behaviour, claiming he was not following his duties as Head of House.

Adekunle convened a meeting in the lounge with all the residents in response to Mercy's outburst, but Mercy walked out in the middle of the meeting.

Pere approached Mercy's bed after the meeting ended to inquire why she had left in that manner.

Mercy responded that she was upset because Adekunle and his companions claimed to be tired when she asked them to come out for practise, although they had been chatting for long.

See the videos bellow

BBNaija All Stars Mercy's outburst sparks reactions

Netizens dragged Mercy for trying to dominate and control Adekunle.

See their comments below:

ella_lagos:

"It’s like you people are using the back of your head to watch this big brother. Nigerians can never tell the truth. She was so rude and out of line!! I mean what’s the big deal here? Isn’t he the HOH."

ella_lagos:

"Mercy is trying to form senior alumni. Abeg no be for here you go do that one. She go get issues with people o. "

mimi_ex_:

"Mercy is right Kai Pere trying to console her not knowing she nominated him ."

kayise_ayise_dlamini:

"I feel like she was disrespectful towards Aedkunle for telling him that he will lose his wager in a room full of housemates and for walking out on him while he was addressing the house.. and I feel like she did all that just because she knows she got a strong fanbase that will defend her even when she's wrong....no hard feelings."

angel_rayy1:

"She dey mad u think say him be Diana ba."

akinsola_princess:

"Mercy if you like shout do whatever you want to do you no go win this year so rest."

