BBNaija All Stars Frodd threaded online recently after a video of him depicted that he was missing his wife and unborn child

The clip that has since gone viral showed when the businessman scanned through a photo book containing pictures of his traditional wedding

Fans and netizens couldn't help but display how stunned they were by the reality TV star's thoughtful action, as many deemed it to be his strategy

BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd sparked reactions online after he was seen flipping through a photo album of his traditional marriage to his wife.

The reality star from the show's fourth season shocked many when he returned to the house, as he and his wife were expecting their first child soon.

BBNaija All Star Frodd depicts that his missing wife and unborn baby as he flips through his wedding photo album Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Frodd initially cleared the air by saying that his reason for making it back to Biggie's house was for his growing family.

The businessman was recently captured on camera flipping through a small photo album containing traditional photographs of him and his wife.

See the video below

BBNaija's Frodd's action sparks reactions

Many who came across the sweet video laughed at Frodd's attitude, as many pointed out that that was his strategy.

See their comments below:

@Atoke12572018:

"I had goose bumps watching this."

@richvibezonly:

"This is his tactics, na em be that, I’m glad it’s working."

@djklint11:

"Strategy left right and middle."

@falodef:

"Omo bro… you really could have just stayed at home."

@VivienGabbriel:

"Frodd our real lover man."

chydeemma:

"I caught that moment..and I have bee talking about it all day... nice one."

Frodd’s Wife Chioma drums maximum support for Hubby with sweet video

The wife of BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd expressed her full support for his decision to return to the reality TV show for the N120m grand reward.

Viewers reacted massively when they saw the celebrity mogul as one of the All Stars housemates in the epic season eight of Second Chance.

However, in a new light, the young woman proclaimed publicly that they had reached an agreement for him to obtain the money this time.

