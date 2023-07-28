Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has amused many with a video of his reaction after experiencing a plane’s turbulence

In the viral video, Chiefpriest was seen holding his plane seat in fear and later thanking God after they finally landed safely

The video raised a series of hilarious comments online as netizens laughed at him and shared their own experiences

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is now in the news after a video went viral showing how he reacted while experiencing an airplane’s turbulence.

In the video which was posted on Instagram by celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, Chiefpriest was aboard a private jet alongside other celebrities, KCee, Soso Soberekon, Zlatan Ibile, Zubby Michael and more.

However, the plane started to experience turbulence and Poco Lee made sure to capture Chiefpriest’s reaction on video.

Fans react to funny video of Cubana Chiefpriest's reaction to plane's turbulence.

Source: Instagram

The self-styled celebrity barman was seen holding on to his chair in fear as the plane continued to bob in the air during the turbulence. Poco Lee was however amused by the socialite’s discomfort and he was heard laughing in the background about how ‘turbulence dey worry rich man’.

Cubana Chiefpriest sings praise and worship as plane lands safely after turbulence

Poco Lee also captured another video of Chiefpriest singing Igbo songs of praises to God after their airplane finally landed.

The socialite was no doubt grateful to God that they were finally on land after experiencing the scary turbulence.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Cubana Chiefpriest sings praises to God after landing safely

The videos of Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to experiencing turbulence on a plane soon made the rounds online and netizens shared their funny comments.

Read some of them below:

Feolatsfc:

“If u like make u be world president. Strong turbulence will humble you.”

Real_melaningal:

“If you’ve experienced turbulence while flying, u would understand the need for thanksgiving after landing fortunately.”

nastyblaq:

“Next of kin for don dey happy but God pass next of kin.”

Babajideedges1:

“Na this kind thing dey separate atheist from person wey church vex - before you say jack, you go dey hear "Blooo*d of Jesus".”

moquero_:

“Very funny how people don’t realize turbulence is not harmful The issue is internal, but the plane itself is safe. As long as you are strapped to your seat and there’s nothing around that could harm you, you’re safe. It’s more dangerous for planes to take off and land than it is when they experience turbulence.”

amandachisom_:

“I can never get used to it, even though I know it cannot crash a plane, but e still dey humble me die.”

bishy.opeyemi:

“If you have never been in this situation you won’t understand the reason for his praise. Turbulence fit make full grown man pisss for body .”

crownnikky:

“E reach to praise God ooo.”

officialbouya:

“Turbulence go humble you sha, Be You Be Anybody….”

