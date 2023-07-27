An old video of singer Asake has surfaced and sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The singer seemed to have dabbled into skit making and made a video of himself trying to take a cold bath

Like every other person, Asake first hilariously tested the water with his arms and legs before going into the shower and letting out a scream

Popular Nigerian singer Asake has come a long way in the industry, and a throwback video of the singer has parked hilarious reactions.

In the viral clip sighted online, the singer, probably in his skit making era, made a video of himself trying to take a bath.

Netizens react to throwback video of singer Asake

Source: Instagram

The cold water was, however, a big deal for the Yoga crooner, who pulled hilarious moves and stunts before eventually getting into the shower.

Submitting himself for the col torture, Asake screamed as the water poured on him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Asake's video

The singer's hilarious video got netizens dropping different opinions and experiences.

Read comments sighted below:

bukkymed:

"No be Mr Money be this "

biolabayo1:

"Me during harmattan, especially in the north abi in winter abroad."

ciroma___:

"Here he didn’t know music was his calling, he thought it was skit making"

therealtherrie:

"POV: using cold water to bath during harmattan "

tech_xi:

"If to say asake no blow for music e for still blow with comedythis is funny "

idinma_x:

"Mr Money never know say e go get money for here"

missadelaja:

"This is me until the water warms up!!!!!"

bethy_2281:

"See the way he’s doing like fish "

hubertson__:

"When Mr Money wasn’t the vibe "

sarah_oyinadeart:

"Mr money never get the vibe here. God is great."

quophie_gh_:

"Bro nearly turn comedian…."

rc_carscribs:

"When men play…they really play like babies and it’s always fun to watch. But u see women…wahala. Bye "

adekoyaadeniji:

"Why this guy dey waste time for shower. Baff wey u din baff finish since."

Source: Legit.ng