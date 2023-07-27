A corps member has become a huge sensation on social media after crashing to the ground at camp

It was time for 'man o war' drilling and the corps member had excitedly stormed out with his colleagues

However, mid-way through the practice, the young man missed his step and crashed to the ground

A corps member at a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp was saved by a Man o' War officer after falling off a rope during a drill.

The incident occurred during a Man o' War training session at the orientation camp, while the corps member participated in a rope climbing exercise.

Corper falls during camp drilling Photo credit: @tori4town9ja/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the corps member sadly lost his grip on the rope and crashed to the ground. However, he was saved by a quick-thinking Man o' War officer, who was standing nearby.

Reactions as corps member falls off rope during man o war drill

The incident has sparked diverse reactions from netizens on social media.

@onyeche_muffin reacted:

“I no try this thing for camp they will tell u if u don't participate in the activities this and this will happen. Lol no shiit will happen.”

@wigsbysamie said:

“This gave me a good laugh.”

@shaq_lawrence reacted:

“Nigeria too funny.”

@cruz.flair reacted:

“Na my platoon guy be this o, for Kubwa camp.”

@kingparhu commented:

“Man o wars will always gat your back.”

@_chidexrazon commented:

“My roommate FCT camp.”

@bisvek reacted:

“Abuja camp.”

@nwaezeebube said:

“The give u rope hold u for waist, u no ask questions.”

Watch the video below:

