Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has caused an online buzz with his recent social media post

Taking to his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared an album cover-like photo and said he has new music out

The news seemed to amuse many Nigerians, and a number of them took to his comment section to share interesting reactions

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has got people talking after claiming to be a musician.

It all started when the popular businessman took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself as if it was an album cover.

Not stopping there, Chiefpriest took to his caption to explain that he had new music out, with the link in his Instagram bio.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest says he released new music. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

“New Music Out Link On My Bio. #BiggieIsBack”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest claims he has released new music

The news of Cubana Chiefpriest becoming a singer and releasing music seemed to be met with amusement from many Nigerians.

Read some of their comments below:

iz_dante:

“Biggie is back' from where exactly?”

di_paris16;

“You don Dey sing now ? Music money sweet I no blame you.”

official_dankizzy:

“Music industry don suffer oh.”

dkings01:

“Na only you drop song no do promotion and he blow" l love the song tho and I love wizkid back up there.”

sugar_jenny11:

“Odumodu yellow.”

officialog07:

“Normally you suppose join 30BG Dey sing for long now, just say You be SA....Abeg Wetin Dey do me pass this one Sha.”

therayztv:

“Baba say link on bio. l hail you Big Brother.”

iam_davidryan:

“I no see link for bio.”

caftenofficials:

“This post funny me die…Naija Artists no do pass like this.”

prominent_mind:

“Bros, you don leave bar work?”

javannyi:

“I don listen to the music ooo. mad o, Grammy loading.”

elderstatesman7:

“Wahala this industry go hear am hot.”

pandawrld_999:

“30BG let's goooooo.”

Source: Legit.ng