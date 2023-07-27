Nigerian police force pledged to investigate and prosecute comedian Cute Abiola for defiling police uniforms in his skits

This came shortly after the police issued a warning to satirists and filmmakers not to desecrate its uniform or accessories in their work

The force's public relations officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, stated that Abiola went ahead to ridicule the national body in two of his recent videos posted to his social media

Nigerian Skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known by his stage name Cute Abiola, has been threatened with retaliation by the Nigeria Police Force for desecrating the Nigeria Police Force uniform by donning it in his skits.

The information was released on Thursday in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Police se to prosecute comedian Cute Abiola for ‘desecrating’ their uniform Credit: @cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Adejobi said, “In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023. The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Abdulgafar Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating their uniform or accoutrements. The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents. We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions.”

See his post below

Cute Abiola’s persecution stirs reaction

These are some of the ways Nigerians reacted to Abiola's call out by the Nigerian police.

See their comments below:

@unapologetic_w:

"Mumu people, everything he did here is exactly how you guy do it. Bunch of embarrassments."

@Yemi_of_Lagos:

"But the logo and designs doesn’t resemble The Nigeria police logo and design …. I agree the acting resemble The Nigeria police."

@IjeleSpeaks2:

"Teach them what their parents failed to teach them at home."

@NkyEzenwa:

"You never wrote this long letter about Asari Dokubo…"

@HaajiBright:

"That’s the craziest part of it like this people don’t see the likes of Mc oluomo and Asari dokunbo but they are quick to flex their muscles on young people btwn tell me where exactly Is the lie in that guys skit isn’t it what they’re doing.."

@NkyEzenwa:

"The police knows the skit is 100% about their bad habits and behaviors.."

binmery:

“But everything he did in his videos is exactly how you guys behave, no shadesss”

Child abuse: Viral clip by Trinity Guy that led to calls for his arrest by Police PRO Muyiwa Adejobi trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online some days back when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy.

The PRO noted that the bases for the call hinged on Trinity Guy's constant infringement of the human rights of his prank victims.

Muyiwa made the call on social media, and many people supported it. Nonetheless, some opposed it.

Source: Legit.ng