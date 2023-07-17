Ace stand-up comedian Funnybone added a touch of humour to the ongoing drama surrounding actor Yul Edochie's marriage to Judy Austin

During one of his shows, the comic merchant asked if the filmmaker was really the son of Pete Edochie

The funny man sparked laughter and engagement among fans on social media, further fueling the discussions surrounding Yul's marriage saga

Nigerian top comedian Chibunna Stanley, popularly known as Funnybone, left the audience in stitches at his recent comedy show in Lagos State with his witty remarks aimed at actor Yul Edochie.

In one of his comedy shows, Funnybone jokingly questioned whether veteran actor Pete Edochie is truly Yul's father, given the stark difference in their attitudes.

Funnybone throws shade at Yul Edochie and his marital saga Credit: @yuledochie, @funnyboneofficial, @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The comedian playfully highlighted that Yul's recent behaviour doesn't quite match the demeanour of his esteemed father, Pete Edochie.

Acoording to him, "a lion doesn't birth a goat," but suggested that Yul Edochie might be an exception to that.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Funnybone comically likened Yul Edochie's martial behaviour to that of a fowl, which sent his audience lost in laughter.

See the video below

Yul Edochie’s auntie Rita Expresses sadness over May’s move to divorce actor

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie reacted to the divorce case between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

The mother of three, who lost her fourth child months ago moved to dissolve her 18-year marriage to the filmmaker.

Rita, the aunty of the famous actor, took to social media to express sadness over the family which has tragically reduced in number since the movie star's involvement with a second wife.

Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, were in the news for the wrong reasons again.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

During the argument, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

Source: Legit.ng