Comedian Bovi recently shared a funny video of him with a lady who identified herself to him as Anita

Bovi, in a caption of the video, says the name Anita now gives Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

The comedian's video comes as American lady Anita Brown continues to drag music star Davido online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular comedian Bovi has joined other Nigerians to react to singer Davido's baby mama drama currently trending on social media.

Bovi shared a funny video showing the moment he met a lady who said she was one of his fans.

Bovi shares funny video amid Davido's baby mama dramas. Credit: @officialbovi @davido @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

However, upon introducing herself as Anita, the funny man quickly cut the conversation short as he walked away from her.

In the caption of the video, Bovi said Anita is the new name that gives Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Comedian Bovi's video comes as Anita continues to drag Davido on social media after claiming the DMW label boss impregnated her.

Netizens react as Bovi says the name Anita now gives PTSD

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

preciousubani_:

"At least Precious go rest for Una mouth we don too suffer."

annlarstic:

"Run oh before you join David with his Guinness pregathon record ."

sleek_candy_:

"Call Anita tell her make she come dey go far away far awaaaay ."

official_yanki_p:

"Anita na bad name globally."

suparay_dike:

"Anita na American you be, you nor be God."

rn_pee:

"Exactly what I just told my friend . She’s Anita and I am Precious ."

official_teni_audu:

"Tell her make she come dey go far away far away Bovi no want friendship again ."

princeniky27:

"Abeg o u dey Atlanta do this one, watch ur back o make other angry Anita no carry gun come for u."

Anita says Chioma was a side chick promoted to second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Anita Brown continued to make her alleged relationship with Davido remain a trending topic on social media.

In a recent post, one of Anita’s fans spoke on how Davido’s partner, Chioma, was also a side chick before she was promoted to a second wife.

The Anita fan identified on Instagram as @mbah_deseline, Davido’s first wife is Amanda, who is popularly known as his second baby mama and Hailey’s mother.

Mbah claimed that Chioma is the music star’s second wife after she was promoted from side chick position.

Anita seemed to agree with the fan’s comment by replying that people do not want to listen.

Source: Legit.ng