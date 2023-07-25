The Big Brother Naija All Stars kicked off on Sunday, July 23, and in just few days, the housemates have gotten comfortable with one another

In a video sighted online, Angel got into a discussion with Princess, Mercy and other ladies in the house about birth control

As other ladies shared their experiences, Angel argued that men should use birth control instead of women

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Angel is not pleased with the design that makes it compulsory for women to take birth control.

The reality star has sparked reactions online with the idea she shared with her female colleagues on the show.

In a video online, Angel and some BBN ladies, Uriel, Princess and Cee C, were having a discussion about birth control.

Angel noted the side effects of women using birth control when men can impregnate 50 women in a month and a woman can only get pregnant once.

Buttressing her point as Mercy shared her experience, Angel argued that the burden of birth control should be placed on men.

Uriel's contribution to the discussion was that of genuine shock as her colleagues shared their views.

She said:

“I stopped taking injectable birth control due to it’s effects. Men should be the ones taking birth control.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Angel's statement

Angels' request sparked mixed reactions, and Uriel's expressions also got people talking.

Read the comments below:

winny_355:

"Of all languages to speak and Angel decided to speak the truth. It's the patriarchal society we live in that has put all the burden and brunt of sex on the woman."

tonye_kalio:

"People speaking on birth control in these comments like they are not learned. Who said birth control is only for married folks?"

funshoww_forbes:

"Vasectomy is not well discussed in Nigeria!"

weightloss_abuja:

"Honestly, men should take birth control instead. The effects are much, weight gain, mood swings, and hormones change amongst others."

estae_diogo:

"They are speaking facts. Side effects are enormous and please no body should even say abstinence because you will have to preach that to men as well. Birth control drrugs should be for men not women."

edo_red_clan:

"It’s Uriel’s facial expression for me."

nazquiat:

"Always Mumu talk from Angel, theres still no available birth control for men in the market. So what exactly is her point."

temmysclosett:

"Uriel facial expression tho."

lil_maamii:

"No one is talking about Princess’s tiara where is she going to?"

adaemukai:

"Uriel looks confused."

Reactions as Angel returns to BBN All Stars

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season saw the return of former housemates from different seasons.

2021 star Angel joined Cee C, Kiddwaya, Frodd and 16 others in the race to win the grand prize of N120m, all cash.

Angel's entry into the house got people reminiscing and hoping she would come through with a different narrative.

