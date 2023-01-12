Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) star Angel was not ready to stomach all those fake personality posts netizens post on Twitter when she knocked out an American singer

The Oyinbo artist made a tweet about her highly gorgeous persona before the radical celebrity left a comment to remind the artist of an alleged bad act she did in the past

As if that wasn’t enough, Angel dug up more online receipts from other foreign users to solidify her claims against the Oyinbo artist

Big Brother Naija Angel has stirred up a heated session online over an American singer who punched her cousin in London.

The reality TV star left a comment under the foreign artist’s post to remind her of the alleged evil she did to her cousin.

BBNaija Angel makes claims against US singer Kaykilo Credit: @theangeljbsmith, @kaykilo

Source: Instagram

The American singer identified as Kayykilo on Twitter shared a tweet buttressing how she was the nicest and sweetest person in the world.

Apparently, Angel couldn't stomach the post when it passed through her timeline and proceeded to remind the singer of a time she punched her cousin in the face after the BBN star's cousin accidentally pushed the Oyinbo singer in the club.

Angel also went on to share a screenshot of another Twitter user accusing the singer of spitting on a DJ after the DJ refused to play the song the Oyinbo singer requested.

All these allegations against the Oyinbo singer took place in London.

See BBNAijs Angel’s post

More online receipts from BBNaija Angel

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of the American singer with the handle @Kayykilo has been disabled after Angel's tweet went viral.

Netizens join BBNaija Angel to drag the American singer

official_faithadama:

"When you hear about some specie of humans you just wonder why why people act the way they do."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Person wey dem suppose knack better 2 by 2."

sxcplantmum:

"Spitting on someone is disgusting as hell. Honestly it is equivalent to slapping somebody. The girl has anger issues and expresses it in the worst ways."

nnenna_aldo:

"Barbie with anger issues. Little miss Amosu ‼️❤️ only you! Spat on someone and punched angel’s cousin pele oo."

thecutestkimmy:

"I've always said it that those over doing this ‘’Im a nice person’’ online thing are the worse people in real life."

blackline_tailoring:

"If you are really nice and all you don't have to say it .... its people will say it."

Source: Legit.ng