Eko Hotel worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has finally received the $10k (N7.9m) Davido publicly pledged to her

Ngozi showered more prayers to the giver as she counted the $100 bills that were packed in a white envelope

Many Nigerians who saw the joy on the hotel worker's face said she indeed reaped the reward of her honesty

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary has finally gotten the money promised to her in cash. She showed utmost gratitude as she examined the $10k in $100 (N79,200) bills.

Recall that Ngozi, a Eko Hotel worker, saw $70k (N54.3m) a customer misplaced. After giving the money back, her honesty got many Nigerians talking.

The lady showered more prayers on Davido. Photo source: @kekwarumary, @davido

Ngozi received dollars from Davido

Of the many people who rewarded the lady's rare character was Davido, who asked people to locate the lady for him.

They both had a video call, and the Ngozi showered prayers on the Unavailable singer. A recent video that has gone viral online captured the moment this hotel worker got the money in cash in a white envelope.

A voice behind the camera asked Ngozi to count the money and confirm that the cash actually equals $10k (N7.9m).

@BajepadeGbenga said:

"I just hope she will spend it wisely."

@sabifindtroubl1 said:

"I am so happy for her, she was my junior in secondary, her elder brother is my friend. They lost their dad while they were still in the university. This means a lot to her. Thank you Davido."

@Thefirst_Hartom said:

"Abeg how is is that $10k to naira. I wan to check something."

@naijamonger said:

"Aunty oya change address sharp sharp. Collect new sim join."

@skaigirly said:

"My girl...You have made us proud. God will also bless you for doing the right thing."

@Babzjosh said:

"Make she do big waste the money."

@akereletobby said:

"Make dem sha quickly comot before dem get belle."

Ngozi also gifted $30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a quoted response to Davido's offer, a lady with the Twitter handle @Folasheycrown22 said she was also ready to give the lady $30 (N23,827.50).

Some people who reacted to her tweet said that though the money looks small, it is a great way to acknowledge the lady's honesty.

Another hotel worker returned lost dollars

In other news, a Nigerian man, Obiefoh Sunday, who was a housekeeper at the Lagos Continental Hotel, showed true honesty in his work.

His boss, Muhammad Ashraf, on his LinkedIn page wrote about how the young man found some wads of US dollars in one of the rooms he went to clean after the guest had checked out.

