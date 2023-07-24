Nigerian singer Davido takes his humanitarian show of love to a new level completely as he video calls the airport worker that found $70k and returned it to the owner

The Nigeria singer sent social media into a meltdown when he reacted to the story of Mrs Ngozi, noting that he wanted to give her $10k for what she did

Some hours afterwards making the announcement, a video clip of Davido video calling Mrs Ngozi while she prayed for him went viral online

There are still good people in Nigeria, whether it seems like it or not, and Miss Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary is one of them, and she deserves to be celebrated.

A story about Nigerian singer Davido publicly announcing a donation of $10k (8,600,000) to Miss Mary sparked a massive outburst of love across social media on Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.

Davido shocks airport worker Miss Mary Ngozi as he video calls her after giving her $10k. Photo credit: @davido/@mufasatundeednut/@damiadenuga

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat superstar has now taken this act of love to a new level as he goes ahead to video call Miss Mary and thanks her for being a good person and promoting the country's good image with her singular act of good morals and integrity.

During the video, Miss Mary couldn't stop thanking Davido, as she went gaga in disbelief that the singer could reach out to her even after giving her money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video exchange below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Davido video calling Mis Mary Ngozi

@babajideedges1:

"Na so this girl life take change without her losing her sleep & peace. I’m glad that even if it’s once in a blue moon in this part of the world, “being good” pays up for someone."

@realbriamyles:

"If I was Davido I would hire her to work for me tooo ooOo cause she’s RARE."

@precious_dirii:

"Ngozi deserves everything she is getting . Her dedication in her service to God as an usher blows my mind."

@smiles2rumiles:

"E go pain me if her pastor tel her to come sow a stupid seed."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"One thing about Davido is that he has a heart of giving, may God continue to bless him."

@odogwu1113:

"Chioma's husband is a good man❤️."

@therealfemi:

"I hope she misplaces the 10k so I can find it and give it back to her then....."

@pasifeanyi:

"I dey wait for Daniel Regha's reaction, werey boy ."

@nomsilacious:

"Poverty shouldn’t be an excuse to take what is not yours. It takes the fear of God to do what she did, argue with your ancestors."

Airport worker begs Davido for help after singer's N38k tip got him sacked from work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the video of an unnamed airport worker begging singer Davido for help is currently trending on social media.

In the video, the airport worker revealed that he ran into trouble with his employers after the father of three gifted him some money.

A few weeks ago, a video of the singer tipping the unnamed man the sum of N38k ($100) went viral. The video seemed to have gotten the airport authorities' attention as they fired the man.

Source: Legit.ng