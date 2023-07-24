Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Frodd has his wife's blessing for his second journey into the game show

Amidst the buzz and excitement of the epic Second Chance season, Frodd's wife shared a video to show her support for her husband

Despite being heavily pregnant, the young woman openly expressed her encouragement for Frodd's decision to chase the N120m grand prize

The wife of BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd has expressed her full support for his decision to return to the reality TV show for the N120m grand reward.

Fans and viewers reacted massively when they saw the celebrity mogul as one of the All Stars housemates in the epic season eight of Second Chance.

Pictures of BBNaija All Star Frodd and his wife Chioma Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

The fact that the reality TV star left his newlywed, heavily pregnant wife at home did not sit well with many.

However, in a new light, the young woman proclaimed publicly that they had reached an agreement for him to obtain the money this time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a press release released by Frodd's team, it was stated that Frodd returned to the show to set the record straight and share the true story of his inspiring union, as it is believed that many have misconceptions about the celebrity's journey to BBN.

It was also stated that when the opportunity to appear on the programme presented itself, Frodd and his wife sat down and discussed their hopes and aspirations.

"They envisaged the clapbacks and trolls this would cost, but they both understood the potential this opportunity held for their growing family," it said in parts.

See a video of Frodd and his beautiful wife, Chioma, below:

BBNaija All Stars Frodd's wife's support sparks reactions

Many admired the lovebirds' understanding and unionism, especially the wife's input into his return.

See their comments below:

sharonojong:

"LET’S FCKING GOOOOO MY GEE. Chioma, you know your family best and this is your choice. Don’t let nobody tell you anything less or more. Trust God, trust his plan, trust yourself, trust your husband, and trust that this opportunity would only bring forth goodness only."

mrsotheeducator:

"Stop explaining Biko. You can't please everyone. Enjoy the show and do your best."

chinwelkegbunam:

"Son mummy wishes you good luck and froddnation is strongly behind you ❤️."

makispie:

"You leave your husband wey supposed dey with you for first pregnant go bbn . What money cannot do."

only1shocker:

"Frodd i take God beg you, no cry again oo."

debbyteec:

"I dnt care abt this long epistle,I really love frooddd but pls,he is coming bk to his wife,street dey rough now."

BBNaija Frodd acquires a new home, a Maybach and flaunts his fiancée

Legit.ng reported that Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, joined the list of celebrity homeowners in Lagos.

A video from Frodd’s housewarming party has been uploaded on social media to celebrate his new accomplishment.

The reality TV star, who proposed recently to his girlfriend Chioma, was spotted with his partner as they entertained their guests.

Source: Legit.ng