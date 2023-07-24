Famous controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tacha trends online as fans wail after not seeing her return to the show for the All-Star season

Tacha, in response to netizens' call about her not making a return to the show, went online to reveal why she couldn't make a comeback

The season 4 housemate noted in a tweet that her price went up and Biggie wasn't willing to pay her fees, that's why she isn't back on the show

Popular, controversial reality TV star Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, was one of the former Big Brother Naija housemates that many were looking forward to making a return to the show for the All-Star season, but many hearts were broken.

One of the public figures who noted that he was looking forward to seeing Tacha make a return was Mike Edwards.

BBNaija star Tacha stirs reaction online as she gives reasons why she didn't go for the BBN All-Star show. Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha responded to Mike's tweet, noting that she couldn't come back to the show because the organisers of the BBNaija All-Star season were unwilling to pay her asking price.

The controversial reality TV star noted that her booking price has significantly gone up.

See the online exchange between Mike Edwards and Tacha that got people talking

See the reactions that the post by Tacha stirred online

@emma_illy9:

"Madam dem no Dey add disqualified housemates."

@king_lion__chelor:

"They turn the werey to celeb she later declined there offer Omo werey."

@shollypopaffairs:

"Capping Lori iro ."

@katty_unusual:

"Story. I think it’s because she was disqualified."

@harniyikaye_:

"Kilorun kilorun shey tacha ti wole in zlatan voice."

@realtomiwaa:

"You wey no dey bath when you dey that tome."

@wobenaky1:

"Abi because of body odour."

@chokeonme9:

"Omooooo clout chasing is a disease."

@duchess_april:

"Which kind lie be this? Just stop abeg."

@big__expensive:

"Them go see fuel watch this bbn this time around so just asking respectfully."

Source: Legit.ng