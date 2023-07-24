It's been a field online as fans of former Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon have been on 'Para' mode on social media as they react to the omission of their principal

There have been discussions on online platforms as fans of Big Brother Naija fans (BBNaija) express their disdain because of the omission of some of their faves from the All-Star house

But at the moment, the fans of the season 5 show winner Laycon have been the most vocal about the omission of their principal

Fans of former Big Brother Naija star, Laycon have been raging online, breathing fire and brimstone at the omission of the fave.

Last night, Sunday, July 23, 2023, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 officially kicked off, and 19 former housemates, including ex-winners, were returned to Biggie's house.

Nigerians fume at the Omission of BBNaija star Laycon from the All-Star show. Photo credit: @itslaycon/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

But some big names that many expected to make a return were left out, and this omission has stirred a lot of reactions online. One of the most apparent omissions that has got people talking online is that of season 5 winner, Laycon.

Apart from the Laycon, here's a list of some other famous ex-housemates that didn't make it back for the All-Star:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tacha, Kemen, Tobre Bakre, Sir Dee, Sheggz, Phyna, Erica, Prince and Dorathy.

See a post by a famous social media influencer who reacted to Laycon's absence:

See some other reactions below

@Sanchezosagie11:

"You know this. Their biggest cash out till date was in Laycon's season and 80% of that was because of Laycon."

@kceefly:

"they don't know...tell them o...na UK wey Laycon dey...and he must have told them not to reschedule.."

@A_Y1806:

"They will ask someone to leave and Lay con to enter."

@ModupeLegbe:

"Laycon nah the father that feathered their collective fathers even if he's up with biggie he will win..he reign supreme in the history of BBN...fact."

@Tee_Classiquem1:

"I am of a very strong Opinion that Laycon is still the greatest housemate to ever come out of Big brother naija show, till date no winner has been able to beat his winning margin."

@2muchAkanni:

"Not bragging but again, thank your stars and I am not capping! GOAT- Laycon ."

@alakowee:

"Laycon is unbeatable!"

BBNaija Laycon bags Master's degree from a top University in England, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the much-loved reality TV star Laycon made his fans proud once more with his recent educational acquisition.

The former Big Brother Naija star took to Instagram to announce that he has gotten his Master's in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth, England.

Grateful for the journey so far, he appreciated everyone who made it a remarkable one for him.

Source: Legit.ng