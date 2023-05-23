Nigerian fast-rising Nollywood act, Tobi Bakre, expressed unusual joy as street pop singer Portable followed him on social media

The recent AMVCA Best Actor took to social media to alert his fans about how he felt knowing that Portable chose to follow him at random

Tobi went on to state that he couldn’t contain the way he felt from within, as netizens made fun of the entire situation

Popular actor and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, has shared his delight as notorious street-hop musician Portable followed him on social media.

The fast-rising thespian, who just won Best Actor for his performance in "Brotherhood," took to Twitter to share the news.

Pictures of Portable and Tobi Bakre Credit: @portablebaby, @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi explained that he couldn’t contain the excitement of knowing that Portable decided to follow him on socials randomly.

The former BBNaija housemate stated:

"Portable is following me."

However, Tobi did not mention whether Portable followed him on Instagram or Twitter.

See his post below:

Internet users react as Portable follows Tobi

@opsynea2j:

"He wants to feature in your next movie ni., As "Idamu adugbo"."

@natureorder:

"I no wan hear say he ask you for feature, and you reject am o."

@CSexyCyn:

"If you refuse to do music video with him, Spyro is will be better. Mans will drag your amvca award."

@CSexyCyn:

@Ifunnaya2:

"I saw you last last week when you came to shoot at my friend's area... Tobi Bakre fine for real life die."

@Olumide39190382:

"Idan sabi idan."

Source: Legit.ng