Nigerian reality TV star Erica Nlewedim seems to have put herself in trouble with a post she shared online about being married

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Erica stirred reactions online with a photo post she shared on her social media handles about being married to ace singer Wande Coal

However, it seems like the BBNaija star's joke about being married to Wande Coal landed on the wrong side of her parents as they react to it

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim recently got people talking online with a post she made about being married to famous Afrobeat star Wande Coal.

The BBNaija star, however, didn't envisage the reactions the post would stir, as her parents and many other people didn't understand that she was joking and that the pictures of herself with Wande Coal were from a music video shoot.

Reality TV star Erica seems to have taken her recent joke about being married a little too far, as her parents react in a frosty manner. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

One of those who didn't get Erica's joke was her parents, as they reacted to it in a frank manner.

The reality TV star shared her mum's WhatsApp chat as she responded to the viral report. She even sent her a Phoenix link to a blog post about her getting married to Wande Coal.

Meanwhile, she said her dad also called her and told her that nearly 12 people had called him to ask if his daughter was married.

See Erica's post revealing her parents' reaction to reports of her being married:

See her dad's reaction below:

See the comments that Erica's post stirred online

@iamskamal_:

You see that Phoenix App, na him them dey always use . I don tire

@evelynadurojaye:

"You go explain tire ."

@PriscilliaNora:

"ADA Mazi, we are waiting for our Nmanya ukwu oo."

@Omalich76716748:

" Ngozika nwam you still have plenty explanation to make."

@Ericaisblessed4:

"It’s the “forwarded” for me. Arochukwu people don forward to mummy ."

@Covenantbee:

"You can't even blame her cos she's the one getting all the heats from family and her friends cos obviously your friends knows it's a joke."

@Tawlahny:

"Village people are about to call too, keep answering dear."

@wandozy:

"You go explain explain evidence dey there for the pix you post."

@Bonokuhle_:

"The forwarded cracks me up, they've been sending her proof."

@BenedictaMwuese:

"You go explain yourself tire today ."

