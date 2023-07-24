Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C, was among the stars who returned to the reality show in the All Stars edition

The curvaceous beauty stepped on stage in a beautiful pink dress and a pair of sparkly and expensive shoes

The Double Wahala star's shoes are from Italian designer brand Rene Caovilla, and they cost a whopping N800,0000

Cynthia Nwadiora is back on our screens as she joins the cast of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition.

Popularly known as Cee-C, the reality star was the first to be announced as an All Stars housemate, climbing the stage in a dazzling pink dress.

Cee-C's shoes are worth over N800k Credit: @ceec_official, Rene Caovilla

Source: Instagram

The long-sleeved dress designed by Erica Moore featured a wrap-around ruffle that added some drama to the look.

She accessorised with a pair of expensive-looking shoes worth almost a million naira!

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The shoes - Cleopatra white leather sandal 105 - are a product of the Italian fashion brand Rene Caovilla and retail for N824,000 ($1,040) on their page.

Check out the photos below:

BBNaija All Stars: Mercy, Alex Unusual, 8 other ladies return to the big screen in style

The Big Brother Naija All Stars premiered on Sunday evening of July 23 and several stars surprised fans with their return, each stepping on stage in fashionable garb.

The ladies, now exposed to stardom, made it a point of duty to sport unique styles that spoke to their personalities.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of all BBNaija All Stars ladies and what they wore to the premiere of the show.

BBNaija Bella brings Barbie's fashionable 2-piece to live at premiere

Bella Okagbue was live at the premiere of Barbie in Lagos, in the arms of her Ken, Sheggz.

For the event, the star couple donned interesting ensembles, which were captured in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, Sheggz was seen wearing a pair of black baggy pants over a sleeveless white shirt which he layered with a deep blue vest, accessorising with some dark sunnies.

Bella, on the other hand, stuck to the theme of the event, choosing to go in something more Barbie-ish.

Source: Legit.ng