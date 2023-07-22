Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo recently shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he was mum prayed for him

In the short clip, the footballer's mum was seen laying hands on his legs as he added that prayers keep him going

The sweet video has stirred emotions from many, including celebrities like Charles Okocha and BBNaija's Ozo

Nigerian professional football player Odion Ighalo has stirred emotions with a heartwarming video showing his mum praying for him.

A clip from the video showed the moment the proud mum touched the footballer's leg, who added that her prayers kept him going.

Ighalo says his mum's prayers keep him going. Credit: @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

Although Ighalo's mum's voice was muted as a song played in the background music, she was seen holding her son’s hand and showering prayers on him.

In a caption of the video, Ighalo wrote:

“Mama’s prayers keeps me going. Settled and grounded faith ✈️.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over video of Ighalo's mum praying for him

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Mothers, one of the best gifts God gave us. May God keep yours. Wish I still have mine.."

ayeyorico

"The BEST and MOST EXPENSIVE gift u will ever have is a praying mother/grandmother.."

enosenty1:

"As you see Wetin Dey happen for this video so ehn, no juju reach this one “Mama’s prayers” .. na from her mouth straight to God’s ears… and naso e go be."

charles_okocha:

"Phenomenal mama ❤️."

amarakanu:

"Let’s go mamas prayers are the best."

jb__johnson_i:

"May God bless all our mothers to live to enjoy the fruit of their labor."

decluttersplace_ng:

"This got me teary...❤️❤️."

mclayor:

"From mama's mouth to God's ears! Success awaits!!!"

officialozo__:

"♥️."

