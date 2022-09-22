Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ruger trends online after taking to his social media handle to reveal that he is now a born-again Christian

The Jonzing world artist, who is famous for his raw and explicit type of Afrobeat music, caught many of his fans by surprise when he shared that he is now a born-again

Ruger had also revealed in the post the church that was responsible for his newfound trust in the Christian faith

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has sparked a controversial conversation online after he took to his page to reveal that he is now a born-again Christian.

The Jonzing world artist had revealed on his Insta-story that he recently made many confessions, especially in his upcoming album.

Singer Ruger shocks many as he reveals that he is now a born-again Christian. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Ruger also, in the post, shared with his fans the church responsible for his redemption and his return to the trust of the Christian faith.

Read the Potiphar crooner's statement below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I've confessed to a lot on this album. I am now born again guys, a big shout out to tabernacle Christian for the deliverance service."

See the post below:

Read some of the comments the post generated online:

@thepaablow:

"this guy doesn't want to be rich."

@shey.zilla:

"Who born you again?"

@dotunegram:

"Wetin he don do wey e wan born again."

@directormageek:

"If you no talk about bum bum make i die ."

@kimhobbs111:

"You are a good Singer but you need upper hand just feats a big artist to your music only that will bring you to were you belong thanks for your time."

Singer Ruger gets freaky with a female fan on stage in Paris, the crowd goes gaga as she rocks him, and video trends

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that top Nigerian singer, Ruger, made the headlines for some of his activities with his female fans during shows.

Ruger recently went viral for the umpteenth time after he and a female fan got freaky on stage in Paris while dancing.

In the clip making the rounds online, the Girlfriend crooner was straddled by the lady as she started to whine on him while he lay on the floor and kept performing.

Source: Legit.ng