Singer Ruger’s Asiwaju song is no doubt a hit track that continues to appeal to both old and young music lovers

Just recently, a video of Odion Ighalo’s daughter passionately singing the track surfaced online to the delight of netizens

The family members were enjoying a car ride when the song came up and she started singing as other siblings watched

Nigerian singer Ruger appears to have gotten the attention of both old and young music lovers with his hit track, Asiwaju.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment footballer Odion Ighalo’s daughter passionately enjoyed the song.

Odion Ighalo's daughter passionately sings Ruger's Asiwaju in video. Photo: @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

From indications, the song came on while the dad was driving the family and his daughter couldn’t help herself from singing after Ruger.

The video captured the little one mouthing the lyrics of Ruger’s track while making sure to ignore the use of profanity in the song.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

_prince_of_asia__ said:

"Not her avoiding the F words ."

activeola said:

"And she ignored every F word while singing, who else noticed it , so sweet."

skelewutv said:

"The whole family feeling good on God, if this was my family, my bio would simply read “IGHALO NI MI”

badoorichy said:

"It’s the way she censored her singing, didn’t mention the F word and the sht . Parents well done."

djwaskil said:

"Nobody dey drag ighalo with you oooo... We know say ighalo na your papa omo ighalo."

wale_moore101 said:

"Since your papa name Dey inside you gats sabi the song now."

ope.yemi350 said:

"Na because say he mention their papa name."

sammy__kvng said:

"Make he cun talk say this one no sweet."

Ruger sparks reactions after declaring himself a born-again Christian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruger trended on social media after revealing that he is now a born-again Christian.

The Jonzing world artist famous for his raw and explicit type of Afrobeat music, caught many by surprise with his revelation.

According to the singer, the church played a massive role in his newfound trust in the Christian faith.

Source: Legit.ng