Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci sparks reactions online after photos of her with her male bestie, Enioluwa, attending an event together went viral

Hilda, who is ever stylish with loads of class, poise and finesse, has left many gushing over her all-pink ensemble to the Barbie movie premiere

However, something has caught the attention of netizens from the trending photos as fans couldn't help but notice the difference between Enioluwa's face and hand colours

Renowned Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci recently sent the internet into overdrive after photos of her attending the Barbie movie premiere with her best pal, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The stunningly beautiful influencer left many drooling at her beauty as she rocked an all-pink ensemble to the Barbie movie premiere.

Hilda Baci's stunning Barbie outfit to movie premiere stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

The ever-stylish Hilda stirred more attention with her post with the sleek caption she added to it. She wrote:

"The Record Breaking Barbie."

However, that wasn't the biggest highlight of the post, as netizens couldn't help but notice the striking skin colour difference between Enioluwa's face and hands.

See Hilda Baci and Enioluwa's photo post from the Barbie movie premiere trending online:

See the reactions that Hilda Baci's post stirred online

@iammahmie:

"You fine you con sabi cook normally you be wife material."

@nyechi_lala01:

"My own Hilda."

@sheila.courage:

"The champion ! The lion! The record breaker is here !! hey Barbie."

@firewood_boy:

"Record breaking Barbie!!!! The rest of them na Bianca and Basira."

@bimboademoye:

"Write thier record breaking in capslock pls. Dia papa."

@ashmusy:

"The Picture, girl, caption - perfect!."

@theflagboii:

"Oh! The prince has your sandals."

@chukwu_ebuka___:

"I no trust that guy enioluwa…He knows all the girls in Nigeria especially in Lagos that has eatery joints."

@harmonihie:

"One thing I know , you always COOK."

@lamiphenomenal:

"This is a Barbie !!! Meanwhile, Eni is giving Elvis Presley."

Source: Legit.ng