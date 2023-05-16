Guinness world record breaker Hilda Baci thanked her supporters for their immersive love so far and addressed those criticising the lifestyle influencer Enioluwa

The super chef gave her vote of thanks after she completed her challenge in 100 hours and 40 minutes

In a video that the influencer shared on his personal social media account, Hilda revealed how supportive he has been since the preliminaries of the event

The Nigerian super chef Hilda Baci has finally completed her ‘Cook-a-thon’ Guinness World Record challenge with 100 hours and 40 minutes.

In her appreciation to her fans and supporters who came through during the 4-day event, the celebrity chef addressed naysayers after one of her relentless supporters, Enioluwa, saying that he was clout-chasing with her event.

Hilda Baci praises her supporter Enioluwa Credit: @enioluwaofficial, @hildabaci

Hilda revealed that the lifestyle influencer had been on board before the event started trending online and was one of the few who showed unwavering support.

Enioluwa, however, took to Instagram to share the video of the chef offering her vote of thanks to him amid the crowd around her venue.

Reacting to Eni’s post, Hilda further mentioned that to know the influencer was to love him.

She said:

"To know you is to love you, my friend."

Watch the video below

Internet users react to Hilda Baci’s video

belladucci:

"God bless you @enioluwaofficial May Kings come to your dwelling when you so need them. ."

nimistore_store:

"Eniiii. If God no bless you make I know wetin cause am. Guyyyyyyy you are amazing. I've watched you over times go all way out for people you love, even those you don't know. Eni God no go shame you at all."

rosythrone:

"Eni is that one friend you need in ur life, you’re unique and may God bless u for how u come thru for people❤️"

tomike_a:

"Welldone Eni!!! May you never lack support! Amen ❤️❤️."

People pray for Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as Hilda Baci was about to break the world record for the longest hours a person had ever cooked, people in Celestial white garments held a prayer session for her.

They assembled in front of her cooking station as they went deep into prayer.

In a video shared by @the.chocolategod, the church people went on their knees with their hands stretched out.

