Nigerian comedian AY Makun continues to share his side of the story about the issues between him and his ex-pal, Julius Agwu

AY noted that sometimes it still baffles him how a close friend that he took, like an older brother, Julius Agwu, became an enemy that even accused him of witchcraft

The ace comic also spoke about how the numerous rejections and wickedness shown to him in the comic industry, especially by Basketmouth, pushed him to greater heights and success

The beefs, hate, and grudges within the Nigerian comic industry don't seem set to die down or go away anytime soon, as a recent podcast interview of AY Makun with colleague Teju Babyface sparks anger online and amongst their other colleagues.

During the interview, AY revealed that Julius Agwu, despite all he did for him when he had severe health issues, recently accused him of being a witch and a perpetrator of evil powers against him.

Nigerian comic AY Makun finally reacts to a recent jibe by colleague Julius Agwu accusing him of witchcraft.

Source: Instagram

The 30 Days in Atlanta star also spoke about the other beefs that were sewn about him within the industry, especially from his former boss, Basketmouth.

Ayo Makun also shared that it isn't like he doesn't know he isn't one of the funniest guys, but the several rejections, hate, insults, and wickedness shown to him in the industry are why he is as successful as he is now.

He revealed that for years they never allowed him to perform at the popular comedy show, "Nights of A Thousand Laughs", which was what born the idea of his comic event, AY Live.

See some of the reactions that AY Makun's revelation about Julius Agwu calling him a witch stirred

@dapper.dan.collections:

"It is not by any undue recognition that i reaffirm you @tejubabyfaceoyelakin as KING OF TALK! I watched that video beyond just seeing you and bros AY @aycomedian; suffice it to say that in the "estate of interviewing", you reside at the No 1 building."

@lanre_pwk:

"It hurts when friends become enemies"

@bimmyosho:

"Good to have u back Teju."

@talentsexclusive:

"Human being."

@officialjoelsings:

"@aycomedian stop talking.. JUST CONTINUE WINNING."

@jemima_concept:

"Our program is back ☺️☺️☺️☺. Always love the into song ‘Eri Okan’"

@dicksonjayedoh:

"First and foremost, the Nigerian entertainment industry is very TOXIC and I say this with no apology to anyone, Basketmouth is angry because AY decide to start his own years back after multiple rejections even from the said basketmouth himself, Julius Agwu who happens to be family friends with AY is furious because AY decided to start his own and was even gaining grounds more than he ever expected. The industry is too big for everyone to get their share of of the cake."

@kmartgrocerylagos:

"Is it me or the volume, anxiety Wan finish me here, my favorites."

@uzybestofficial:

"Please boss upload the concluding part. I didn't regret watching this boss. Happy the educative show is back."

@talentsexclusive:

"He’s indeed a Legend in his field."

"Some people pass information aggressively": AY's wife Mabel reacts to Basketmouth's comments about her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the feud between top Nigerian comedians AY Makun and Basketmouth has taken a different turn as the wife of the former dropped her two cents on the matter.

Mabel Makun took to social media to discuss what transpired between her husband and his colleague.

She claimed she had realised that some people convey information aggressively because they cannot do so in any other way.

Source: Legit.ng