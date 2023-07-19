Nollywood star Angela Okorie has continued to fuel the flames around the online feud she has with her colleague Uche Elendu

A leaked photo of Uche Elendu's birth certificate surfaced after her birthday celebration, stating that she recently turned 40 years old

Angele reacted to the post and challenged Uche to share her WAEC results. Not stopping there, she threatened to bring up secrets relating to her DNA results

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has come forward to debunk the controversy surrounding her colleague Uche Elendu's age.

A leaked photo of Uche Elendu's birth certificate surfaced after her 40th birthday celebration, confirming her date of birth as 1983.

Angela Okorie drags Uche Elendu over her leaked birthday certificate Credit: @uchelendu @angelaokorie

Despite Uche's recent birthday celebrations, critics doubted her age, sparking debates among fans and netizens.

However, Angela Okorie took the drama up by publicly challenging Uche Elendu to prove her age further by sharing her WAEC result.

The actress went to threaten her with DNA results:

"This Low budget chucky wants to prove.A point ,for Lagos oluwole fit run birth certificate within 2 hours. I dare you and Uche to bring the WAEC result. I dey work pass FBI if I mean you . you go kwere, I go soon drag u with DNA test make una leave me o or be ready.

Make una warn this low budget chucky4 the last time sha hmm."

See Angela's post below

Angela Okorie's post sparks reactions

Netizens noted that the bodied actress wasn't one to play with because she would see to the end once she was out for someone.

See their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig:

"What’s their offense gangan sef? Angela wey no dey Angelic! You’re going to hellfire."

_toby_loba:

"Make this Angela just start blogging the job go fit her cus this dragging no be here."

vanchizzy:

"Angela, after all these wetin you go gain? We go just read, laugh and pass. After a while, Nigerians go move on and forget you ever posted all of these. Until maybe people go Google am.

"Just move on and stop "exposing" the same people you did dirty stuff with, simply because there's a fallout."

mis_t33ma:

"I for say make Angela rest but na only social media dey gimme joy after buying fuel for N617. So ride on."

adaikwerre:

"Angela Rest abeg, you no get talk. You said she's 50 years old, she has provided a birth certificate to disprove your false claims now you're saying she forged the certificate. You wey get proof she's 50 yrs old why not share yours like anyone cares?

"Wetin pain me pass na after writing your headless epistle you'll now write" drop your account number", for your Hungry followers not to put you in your place. Fuel is now 617 per litre. Make una dey playuna get top people wey fit come through for una any time. Let people breeeeeeeefff."

Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu finally react after Angela Okorie cursed them out online

Nollywood actresses Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu reacted on social media after their colleague, Angela Okorie, lambasted them.

Angela had rained curses on Uche Elendu who was celebrating her 40th birthday. Not stopping there, she also went ahead to dedicate a post to insulting Anita Joseph.

Despite the heated words directed at them from their colleague, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have appeared to remain unbothered on social media.

