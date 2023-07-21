Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused an online buzz over an interview where he spoke on his rise to success

While speaking to Tim Westwood, the Made in Lagos star made it clear that he came from nothing in the throwback interview

Wizkid’s explanation on his simple upbringing and his huge success raised a lot of interesting comments from netizens

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused an online buzz after his old interview with Tim Westwood resurfaced online.

In a video which was posted on Instagram by @wizkidnews and spotted by Legit.ng, the Starboy was seen speaking on his humble beginnings.

According to Wizkid, he came from nothing and he worked hard for everything he has today because they did not come to him overnight.

Fans react to emotional video of Wizkid speaking on coming from nothing to becoming successful. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The More Love, Less Ego star explained that he sometimes sings about his background in his music to represent where he is from in Ojuelegba Shitta in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, if anybody hears him mention that in his music from any part of the world, they would know he is representing Lagos.

In his words:

“I came from nothing to what I am today, I didn’t just get this overnight, I hustled for what I have today. So you know, I kinda put that into my music sometimes, I let people know where I’m from. Like the No Lele track you’re talking about, Ojuelegba Shitta is where I’m from, so wherever you hear that in the world, you know wow that’s Nigerian, that’s representing Lagos, I rep for my hood, I rep for my country.”

Not stopping there, Wizkid added that his music began traveling the world even before he got his first visa.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Wizkid explaining how he came from nothing to what he is today

Wizkid’s old interview with Tim Westwood moved many of his fans and a number of them took to the comment section of the post to react.

Read some comments below:

kellysleem:

“This guy story suppose make person hustle oo.”

mr lordson:

“Can listen to him talk all day. Popsy for a reason.”

wizkidmedia7:

“Wizkid inspires every kid from Africa.”

official_emperor_bod:

“Ojuelegba to the World. Biggest Bird.”

melody_yog:

“confirmed talk, no be small thing; to be come some body for life e no easy ooo bro.”

heissubzerotml:

“Omo day by day , me I Dey grind I Dey hustle oo.”

omolara_xxii:

“Biggest bird.”

rae_nat:

“I'm so proud of you Hubby! Glad you stayed focused!”

itata_9:

“Suffer doesn't kill you but makes you stronger.”

this_dayz:

“Confidence + Passion.”

officialayisat:

“My music travel before I get visa.”

wizkid_flashback:

“Machala king of boys king of birds.”

monarch_vibez:

“Your papa get house for Lagos you dey complain ? no be even bungalow o ! Upstairs! You be jonzing man.”

gift_mike552:

“Everything about this one just sweet. He Dey talk oh, he sweet he Dey waka oh, he sweet, e Dey catch cruise he sweet, na wah self.”

Old video of Davido calling Wizkid the GOAT resurfaces

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to receive an outpouring of love from fans on social media on his 33rd birthday.

Wizkid turned the new age of 33 on July 16, 2023, and fans dug up an old video of his colleague, Davido, also celebrating him in the past.

In the resurfaced video from 2020, Davido was seen singing a happy birthday song for Wizkid as he wished him well on his big day. He then proceeded to call him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and this caused a debate.

Source: Legit.ng