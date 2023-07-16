Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada, has celebrated him in a unique way on his 33rd birthday

The Star Boy turned a new age on July 16, 2023, and Jada penned down a sweet note to him

Jada’s romantic birthday message to Wizkid got many netizens talking with some of them gushing over the couple

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada, has celebrated him on his 33rd birthday.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Nigerians had trooped to social media with well-wishes for Wizkid on his special day. Well, the mother of two of his kids, Jada, was not left out.

Taking to her official Instagram page via her IG stories, the mum of two penned down a sweet note for her baby daddy.

Fans gush over Wizkid's partner Jada's 33rd birthday message to him.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Jada expressed her love for Wiz as she prayed for God to continue to bless him. She accompanied the message with a romantic photo.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday Ayo . May God continue to bless you! Love you ”

Netizens react to Jada’s romantic 33rd birthday message to Wizkid

Jada’s birthday message to her baby daddy, Wizkid, soon made the rounds online and some netizens shared their thoughts on it.

Read some of their comments below:

hrh_kingdiamond:

She is obsessed, One minute she is throwing shades and next minute is loved up. That's how u know when she is obsessed.”

thatgirlzainab_:

“Husband snatcher, leave my man !!!”

teeto_ _olayeni:

“Happy birthday Machala...We love you © July born/cancer.”

slamhitfactory:

You day love Wiz and He busy day love Him Igbo ..Wis truly knows how to handle Women..For a second you would think He doesn't have babymamas.”

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

“Happy Blessed birthday Ayo mi oko Ml atata wizkid baby boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo. age gracefully my love, Ayo MI.”

its.me.zuzu:

“Entered Christ age.”

thefavoredg:

“happy birthday my baby.”

ebycandi:

“Nice.”

oomoalege:

“Happy Birthday machala, more Good Life.”

