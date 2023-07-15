Adekunle Gold has taken to social media to put Obafemi Awolowo University student on blast over a bad encounter

The Party No Dey Stop crooner recounted how he was treated when he performed at the school 8 years ago

The post has sparked mixed reactions from social media user with many netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, is yet to forgive nor forget his 8-year-old encounter at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.

Adekunle Gold shared his OAU experience Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Twitter account, Great IFE, made a post urging artist to come perform at the school as theirs is a fun-loving varsity.

However, Adekunle Gold did not seem to agree as he jumped on the tweet, advising people not to listen to them.

See the exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He went on to dish another piece of advice saying:

"If you like go OAU go perform, anything wey your eyes see is on you."

See tweet below:

It was reported that the singer had a terrible experience at the school after his performance was met with harassment from students who were unimpressed.

Attacking claims that his performance was poor, the singer recounted what went down at the show.

He wrote:

"Poor what?! I had Just one song out then (SADE), they knew it! They booked me! I prostrated for the students (No wham). I hyped the crowd up, performed Acapella, Sang the full song (SADE), Entered the crowd, Performed again. came back to the stage did the same thing again!"

See post below:

He went on to reveal that they were going to harm him, accusing the school representative of coming online to lie about the situation.

See post below:

Social media users react as Adekunle Gold tackles OAU students

godfromtha90s:

"Funny thing is, OAU is the only university in Nigeria I can let my kids go if they are to school in Nigeria. And that includes all the overpriced private Universities there."

director_martins:

"Fun and OAU in the same sentence ? Lmao.Very sad school thank God say dem no even pick me that year."

anti.x0cial:

"That “Sheyb we said sorry” and “sorry for yourself” got me."

midaygold:

"OAU is for the greatest minds, the school culture is very high. AG Baby you're one of my favourites but you need to heal. You can't sing a song 6 times and expect them not to st*ne you. Ka ma ri ni Amphitheatre."

teflonhuncho:

"I was there that night, he was performing Sade all through the night. Na only Sade he get?"

officialrichymaguire:

"The whole episode still dey give AG baby PTSD. lol. Baba say sorry for yourself. Hahahaha."

doyenne_x:

"Omo I remember that night at amphi I was so disappointed .. waited all night for this guy..only for him to sing Sade for 4mins and left .. owo jona trust Oau students."

“Simi is lucky”: Video as Adekunle Gold admits he’s shameless lover man and a one-woman type of guy, fans gush

A while ago, Adekunle Gold made headlines on social media after he spoke on being a one-woman type of man.

In a recent interview, the Party No Dey Stop crooner opened up about shamelessly being a lover man.

According to him, his song, One Woman, is to celebrate that. He also added that there are only a few people who are one-woman kind of men and he feels they need to celebrate each other.

Source: Legit.ng