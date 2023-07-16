Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s 33rd birthday has continued to make the rounds on social media as he receives well-wishes from fans

Wizkid’s fans soon dug up an old video of Davido singing a birthday song for the Made in Lagos star

In the video which was originally made in 2020, Davido called Wizkid the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) as he shared his well-wishes

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to receive an outpouring of love from fans on social media on his 33rd birthday.

Wizkid turned the new age of 33 on July 16, 2023, and fans dug up an old video of his colleague, Davido, also celebrating him in the past.

In the resurfaced video from 2020, Davido was seen singing a happy birthday song for Wizkid as he wished him well on his big day. The Star Boy was just turning 30 at the time.

Fans react as old video of Davido calling Wizkid the GOAT on his birthday resurfaces. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido

Fans also could not help but notice how Davido referred to Wizkid as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the resurfaced video.

It is no longer news that Davido and Wizkid’s fans often battle over who is the GOAT of the Nigerian music industry.

See the resurfaced birthday video below:

Fans react to old video of Davido calling Wizkid the GOAT in birthday message

The resurfaced video of Davido calling Wizkid the GOAT sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some Wizkid fans were pleased at the statement, some of Davido’s fans were not too happy with it.

Read some of their comments below:

hana_mnzali76:

“LMao The greatest African artist of all time is Burna Boy and no one else.”

em_templah:

“Even David know him oga.”

moe.diva:

“Rich people no Dey fight but u see u poor ones like quarrel pass anything.”

dinopeterairaodion88:

“Baba call wiz greatest because of burna.”

_oluwa.pelumi:

“Happy birthday to my wizzy dr even davido confirm wiz na^ but u see 30bingos chai dem no go gree.”

khideer_1307:

“Forget hate everyone knows he's the biggest.”

mayor_magic:

“Yes his the greatest of all time #wizkid33.”

osho steam:

“Una go explain the meaning of this video tire !!!”

vs_lavish1:

“Old video or not his the greatest of all time life #Wizkid33.”

drezzy_0003:

“Happy birthday wiz.”

natiina77:

“it's all love.”

kendrunn:

“@davido you are the Messi The real Goat i don't know what your saying in this video even though na old video the statement no old.”

Nigerians celebrate Wizkid as he clocks 33

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians trooped to social media to celebrate singer Wizkid on his 33rd birthday.

Despite Wizzy being a lowkey musician and not making a personal post to acknowledge his big day, a number of his fans made sure the occasion did not pass by unnoticed.

Wizkid is no doubt one Nigerian celebrity with one of the biggest fan bases in the country and in no time, he started to top the trend charts on Twitter on his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng