Yoruba actor Lege Miami has taken to social media to share the lawsuit he received from Mr Macaroni’s lawyers

According to the content of the letter, Macaroni sued Lege for making defamatory statements against him and demanded he pays the sum of N50m

Lege, in a video, appealed to Falz's dad Femi Falana, who is Macaroni’s lawyer, as he revealed he and the content creator are friends

Popular content creator and right activist Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has, through his lawyers led by Femi Falana, sent a lawsuit to actor Lege Miami over alleged defamatory and inciting statements.

Lege, who shared the lawsuit via his Instagram page, was told to tender an apology and pay N50 million as damages for the claims he made against Macaroni.

Lege Miami shares fun video of him and Mr Macaroni. Credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba actor, in his reactions, described Macaroni as his longtime friend as he shared a video of them.

While appealing to Falana, the actor revealed he is a big fan of the popular lawyer as he said he would visit him.

He wrote in his caption:

“Debo my longtime friend why nah why nah !!!!!!!!!!! Mr Freaky Freaky You are doing well joor.”

See the post he shared, including the lawsuit, below:

Netizens react to Lege's video

See some of the reactions below:

queen_debbs:

"Make everybody dey go court like that."

olu.warantimisirere:

"And all the SANs that can defend u are busy with PO case. How we go raise 50m now ."

iamkennybaby:

"E won yaaaHand don touch A responsible How you wan do am for court."

juummaaii:

"Werey ni Lege better put in more effort for your hook up so people can pay and you use the money to pay Debo.

wil_br_fors:

"This guy is truly uneducated. You’re sued and you’re coming on social media to say that you and the person are friends and that you’ll go and see his lawyer at home. The caliber of persons becoming celebrities in Nigeria is awfully nauseating."

deeoolaa:

"E turn court matter now, you remember sey una be friends. Smh."

Mama Esabod slams Lege

Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami went to war with some of his colleagues for not supporting Bola Tinubu for president.

Nigerian blogger Mama Esabod also joined the long list of people who have dragged and called out the movie star.

In a video sighted online, Esabod revealed that Lege is a broke actor who doesn't earn more than N30k for movie roles.

