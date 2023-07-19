Veteran actor Yemi My Lover called out gospel singer Tope Alabi recently and revealed she was his apprentice

The video sparked mixed reactions and the actor has dropped another video clarifying his initial call out

According to him, he is not expecting the gospel singer to do anything for him because he is contented with what God has been doing for him

Yemi My Lover also added that he called out his junior colleagues out of love, just as celebrities do

Veteran movie star Yemi My Lover has made it clear that he called out gospel singer Tope Alabi not because he was expecting anything from her.

In a video sighted online, the actor clarified why he called out Tope Alabi who according to him, was his apprentice in the 90s.

Netizens react as Yemi My Lover explains video on Tope Alabi Photo credit: @tope_alabi/@actor_yemimylover

Source: Instagram

He started by saying he isn't the one who established or promotes the gospel singer and he can't expect her to do anything for him.

Accoring to Yemi My Lover, he is not doing badly and he is contented with what God has been giving him.

Calling put Tope Alabi was out of love and the actor noted that people do it especially when they expect their friends or acquaintances to come through for them like their birthday parties and other joyous occasions.

He then begged Nigerians not to blow the issue out of proportion as he only attacked her for not showing up for him out of love.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yemi My Lover's video

A lot of people dragged the actor for bringing the matter to social media instead of reaching out to the gospel singer out of love.

Read comments sighted below:

julijokky_deroyal:

"He is not the first person that will complain about her, everyone have their reasons not share or give."

mariam_atk20:

"In this life, be careful with how you chose your words. Once it’s out on this social media, it’s difficult to do any form of remediation. See how humble he is now. It is well."

queen_annyadej:

"Uncle Yemi, it is not everything we bring to the social media. As an elderly person that you are I believe there are better ways to share our pain than bringing the person down even when the other party is not doing it right. If you hadn't say anything bad before there won't be need for this video you are doing to change what you had said before."

okus_jamiu:

"Na inside DPO office for police station Yemi my Lover dey record this video, you can see that in his eyes while looking up when talking."

suyaonthespot:

"If it was out of love, you shouldn’t have brought it to social media, you should have contacted her one on one. The earlier we realize that the people we helped or made won’t be the ones to help us, God will bring total strangers to help us, the more we find peace."

aliurufaikudirat:

"But we all saw the vedio now you said she has never helped you abi na my eyes dey pain me."

declutter_woman:

"Then why did you bring it to social media you should have reached out to her or anyone close to her."

