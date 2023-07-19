Photos of Mercy Johnson's first child, Purity and her dad at his office at the House of Representatives have sparked reactions

The little girl was all smiles as she sat in her father's chair and posed in different parts of his office

Mercy Johnson couldn't help but react to the post as other Nigerians gushed over her daughter

Much loved actress Mercy Johnson is jealous of her daughter Purity, who visited her father's office at the House of Representatives before her.

The actress' husband, Prince Odi Okojie, had a swell time showing his daughter around his office.

He shared photos of Purity seated in his chair with an accomplished smile on her face.

The politician also looked pleased to have his daughter around and doted on her.

He captioned the post with:

"See who stormed my office @NASS today....#PURITY OKOJIE# @mercyjohnsonokojie @theokojiekids"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Purity's photos

The photos got people gushing over how grown Purity is; even Mercy Johnson couldn't hide her jealousy.

Read comments below:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"The ojoro in this house ehhhhh, lol. Daddy's Girl."

fay_thiee:

"Looks like she's the owner of the office and you came to visit her❤️❤️"

itzsochill:

"Typical... “Na my mama born me”... Mini Mercy."

ubahagatha:

"Only their skin color gives me joy ❤️"

carine_mongk:

"As she grows she looks like her daddy she is so pretty"

kunlerasheed:

"Wow! See my daughter. She's so grown. May heavens continue to protect her and her aburos."

aniecisha:

"Her mom’s replica."

shashabeedee:

"Purity all grown daddy’s lookalike ❤️"

jkattentionenterprise:

"Mama i sight the big frame wey show your face and oga face well well ! Na so e suppose be ! So there is no ojoro lol."

unapologetic_sina:

"And we watched purity grow.❤️❤️❤️ It was just like yesterday where we saw in d news that mercy.J has given birth ...now d girl child is becoming an adult...wow just wow."

