Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is a supportive wife, and her recent gesture got Nigerians hailing her

A video of the movie star and her family campaigning for her husband for a seat in the House of Representatives

The mum of four listed the amazing qualities her husband possesses that qualifies him to be in the seat to see the to the welfare of his people

Mercy Johnson is sure that her husband Prince Odi Okojie whom she has been married to for 11 years has what it takes to serve his people.

The actress' politician hubby is running for a seat in the House of Representatives under the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's campaign video for her husband Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In a video seen on Mercy's page, the mum of four with her hubby and kids rocked matching fits from head to toe.

Campaigning for her man, the actress moved forward and stated her husband's mission, vision and plans for his people.

Different clips of the politician connecting to his people and roots were attached to the heart melting video.

Mercy Johnson's hubby also addressed his supporters as well as the new ones he is hoping to join his movement.

"He’s a man of his words, a man with a plan, a man with the progress of his people at heart. Always. I’m proud to support my husband, Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie @princeodiokojie and his vision for a better representation for his people as Member House of Representatives #EsanNorthEast #EsanSouthEast Federal Constituency."

Watch the video:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's video

toyin_abraham:

"Yesfam."

ibiwarietuk:

"This here ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations in addy Family."

fuoski_umukoro:

"Great man wicked party."

abu.photogallery:

"Is it me or Mercy and Her Husband look just alike. Beautiful Family."

ifyjohnsonuzoh:

"To marry beta wife wey dey support her hubby na d Koko,nobi some pipo wey dia mission na to off their partner light. Best wishes to you prince odianosen okojie! Esan oye, oye!!!!"

efyafrema:

"It doesn't matter the party he is representing please vote for personality not the party Edo people please vote for him ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng